Wallace F McClanahan, 83 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Wally was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Aug. 14, 1937, the son of the late Charles and Blanche (Vallance) McClanahan.

In addition to his parents, Wally was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim McClanahan and William “Bill” McClanahan, and a sister, Margaret Cartwright. He is survived by a great-niece, Shari Kendig-Combs and her husband, Gary Combs, of Dayton. Wally will be missed by his best buddies, Larry and David.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at noon at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. Pastor Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- noon prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home, on Wednesday. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

