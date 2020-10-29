Tough, physical win sends Green Devils back to the Division III District semi-finals

By Mark Carpenter

f you are a fan of soccer played physical from start to finish, then North Adams High School would have been your place to be on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 24. In a change from past years, district semi-final games are being played at the field of the higher seeded team, therefore the Green Devils played host on Saturday to the South Point Pointers in a very competitive Division III district semi contest. Played close to the vest for 80 minutes, it was the Green Devils who survived and advanced with a 2-0 victory, propelling them into the district finals.

“They (South Point) found out we could handle that style of play,” said North Adams head coach Ike Wooten. “I thought maybe if the officials had called some stuff earlier a lot of the whistled in the second half could have been avoided South Point was a physical and athletic team and sometimes you get shoved into a game plan that you don’t really like, but in the end we’re the district champs.”

It was obvious from the outset that the Pointers came to town with the intention of playing a very rough and physical game, which local fans know is no problem for Coach Wooten’s Green Devils. The first half began with a lot of pressure applied by the Devils on their offensive end, along with a good bit of pushing and shoving with some verbal sparring mixed in. ‘it was 15 minutes in before anyone broke the scoring ice and that goal came from North Adams senior Jayden Hesler, who managed to find the ball after a scramble in front of the South Point net, and he booted it home for the 1-0 advantage.

With neither side producing much offense, the story of the game became the North Adams defense, which made life easy for goalkeeper Jentry Crawford, continually turning away South Point attacks and making the Crawford clean sheet a possibility.

With 15:02 left in the first half, the Devils added to their lead on a sparking play by senior Hunter Hoop. Hoop controlled the ball past midfield on the left side and then launched a looping kick towards the goal. The ball took a fortuitous bounce for the home team, escaping the reach of the South Point keeper to give North Adams a 2-0 lead, which is how things remained as the halftime break rolled around.

Crawford didn’t even have to make his first save until the 36:15 mark of the second half, a good indication of how well the North Adams fullbacks, led by senior Andrew Brand, were performing. As the game progressed, the second half turned into a whistle fest, with numerous fouls being called and each side receiving a yellow card from the officials.

Though the Pointers applied a lot more offensive pressure in the second half, they were never able to find the net and as the clock wound down, it was the Devils and their fans who could celebrate the season continuing, as the home team held on for the hard-fought 2-0 triumph.

“We knew we had just the 2-0 lead but we also know that we have a good, stout defense,” said Coach Wooten.

The win improved the Devils to 13-2-3 on the season and earned them a spot in the Division III district title game on Thursday, Oct. 29 and this one will be played on the turf of Waverly High School. The challenge will be a major one for Coach Wooten’s troops as they will face #1 seeded Wheelersburg, a 1-0 winner over Lucasville Valley in their district semi-final contest. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.