Spirit of youth, wealth of experience send Lady Devils volleyball to districts

By Mark Carpenter

Many times this season, North Adams volleyball coach Katie Ragan bemoaned the fact that her team sometimes just didn’t play with the enthusiasm and spark that she wanted. Not to say that the Lady Devils didn’t win matches as their record indicates, but just to add that little more that their coach longed for.

On Saturday afternoon in the Division III sectional championship match, Coach Ragan my have gotten her wish. Facing the adversity of not having junior setter Sierra Kendall available, it was “next up” for the Lady Devils as they faced the Portsmouth West Lady Senators for the right to advance to the district tournament.

The spark on Saturday came from two sources, one familiar and one not so familiar as the Lady Devils looked sharp in a three-set win over the Lady Senators in a match played at North Adams High School. The unfamiliar boost came from a pair of underclassmen, Daisy Holt and Kiersten Campbell, who brought an enthusiasm to the court that seemed to rub off on their older teammates. Those older teammates responded, especially the dynamic duo of hitters DeLaney Harper and Wylie Shipley, and the setter for the day, senior Marah Call.

In the first set, the Lady Devils used one of their patented service runs, this one from Lizzie Gill, to open up a lead that resulted in a 25-19 win. In the second set it was a combination of power at the net from Shipley, Harper, and Keetyn Hupp, plus a run of nine consecutive service points from Campbell that propelled North Adams to a 25-13 win and a commanding 2-0 advantage in the match. The third set was much of the same with Campbell grabbing service points and Harper having a field day at the net. The Lady Senators stayed close but the match ended with three service points and a Harper kill that put an exclamation point on yet another sectional championship for the Lady Devils as they took the third set 25-17.

The win earned the Lady Devils a spot in the district semi-finals on Wednesday, Oct. 28 when they will make the long trip to Nelsonville-York, looking for something that has been elusive to them in recent years, a win in a district match and a berth in the district finals.

Also, the win on Saturday was the 300th of the outstanding coaching career of Coach Ragan.