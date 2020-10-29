Senior Profile: Taylor Cluxton, Peebles High School

October 29, 2020 Mark Carpenter Uncategorized 0
Taylor Cluxton, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Taylor Cluxton

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Nathan and Sherry Cluxton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field

FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond you create with your teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides home after losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the Elite Eight in basketball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Anything country
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Horrible Bosses”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Yellowstone, The Tucker Carlson Show

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working with my four calves

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Ivanka Trump

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Central Ohio
Technical College to major in Cardiovascular
Sonography