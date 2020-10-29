Senior Profile: Taylor Cluxton, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Taylor Cluxton
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Nathan and Sherry Cluxton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bond you create with your teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides home after losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the Elite Eight in basketball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Anything country
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Horrible Bosses”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Yellowstone, The Tucker Carlson Show
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working with my four calves
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Ivanka Trump
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Central Ohio
Technical College to major in Cardiovascular
Sonography