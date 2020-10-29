Senior Profile: Taylor Cluxton, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Taylor Cluxton

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Nathan and Sherry Cluxton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bond you create with your teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bus rides home after losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the Elite Eight in basketball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Anything country

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Horrible Bosses”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Yellowstone, The Tucker Carlson Show

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working with my four calves

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Ivanka Trump

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Central Ohio

Technical College to major in Cardiovascular

Sonography