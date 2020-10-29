Recorder, Coroner stand as county’s only contested races

By Ashley McCarty

The races for county recorder and coroner are the only on the ballot this year that are contested..

In the race for recorder, Democratic incumbent Mark Tolle strives to be voted in for his eighth term.

Over the course of his consecutive terms, Tolle states that his proudest accomplishment has been making the office user-friendly.

“Friendly for the public to come in and use it without feeling intimidated,” said Tolle.

Over the years, Tolle has gained a lot of experience being the county recorder.

“I have a lot of experience at this job, and a personality that fits our county and our people pretty well. I’m just like them; I know what scares people, and what works for people. So, I think that my personality fits in well with what’s needed at this job to put people at ease, and to help them do their job well,” said Tolle.

Republican Chris Moore seeks to challenge Tolle for his position this election, and has been considering running for recorder for several years.

“I knew that the current incumbent had sufficient years in to retire and so I thought it was time for new leadership in the office. When Mr. Tolle decided to run for an unprecedented eighth term, I thought it was time that Adams County voters have a choice. My opponent has remained unchallenged during his entire tenure as county recorder and I think I have the skills and dedication necessary to provide the leadership and updates that this office desperately needs,” said Moore.

Moore said there are several reasons why he has earned the support of local residents.

“My campaign has laid out detailed plans on what I plan to do as recorder. When I say the office is out of date, it isn’t just a campaign talking point. The office is antiquated, outdated, and is failing to meet the needs of Adams County residents. For example, the incumbent has had years to offer complimentary Veteran Identification cards to local veterans. The Ohio General Assembly empowered county recorders to do this, and many neighboring counties have, but not ours. As recorder, I’ll honor the service of our Veterans and will launch this program,” said Moore.

In addition, Moore plans to work with the county auditor and engineer to allow online filing of deeds “that would save local residents time and money.”

Moore said that as a Republican, his party and values best align with the people of Adams County.

“We must end lifetime leases on government offices. I really believe that we need new leadership serving us. It isn’t good for democracy or government when the same people run again again and again. We get the same results. I’ve spoken to thousands of local residents who are ready for change — and I would be honored to have your support,” said Tolle.

In the coroner’s arena, Republican David Parrett runs for reelection. Parrett is currently trying to implement a different approach to autopsies.

“A full autopsy costs around $3,000. What I’ve been trying to implement, is if we really only need toxicology — meaning on the drug overdoses which are so prevalent — is that we can do toxicology, which is $350, and if that’s all we’re looking for, then we can do almost 10 toxicologies, versus one full autopsy, which is a significant cost savings and much less traumatic for the families. We’re trying to get the information with the least amount of trauma to the family and deceased individual that we’re able to,” said Parrett.

Parrett said he has a passion for the job and doing the job. In medical school, his sister had a baby born with multiple medical problems.

“When I was going through medical school, much of the time she was in the hospital, and I was in there with her going through a pretty traumatic [experience] for her child. When I was in residency, her child passed away, and it was at that same time I was kind of introduced to being a coroner. The coroner there was kind of a dynamic individual, but he said use this as a tool to work backwards. Death happens to us all, but he said that if you can find out why this death occurred, use it backwards in your office to see if you can prevent that death, and that’s really what I’ve always tried to do,” said Parrett.

Parrett took over the position after the passing of former coroner Larry Best, and many things that he does are based on that philosophy, he said.

“Trying to give back to the community and getting kids involved in anything that excites them; sports, give to the band programs, 4-H. Whatever excites the child and keeps them busy and keeps their mind occupied to keep them away from drugs and alcohol is such a huge benefit, and I’ve found that, I’ve tried to educate myself but I’ve also really tried to educate the other physicians in the community of what is going on, and trying to get them involved in the same way,” said Parrett.

Because of his personal interest, he has a passion to do the best he can for all people involved, he said.

“[I] definitely have empathy for the families and what they go through, and trying to give back to the community in ways that, hopefully, could prevent another child death or even an adult death if at all possible,” said Parrett.

In the opposing corner, Independent Robert Newman seeks to dethrone Parrett, stating he ran because of his concern for the office. Newman said he had heard from various sources that the coroner’s office was just not present at scenes where autopsies were needed, and suspicious deaths had occurred.

“I understand the importance of the coroner’s office, I’ve worked with the deputy coroner for 10 years over in Scioto County under Terry Johnson and Darren Adams. I believe that people matter. I believe the reason they die should be found out, if possible, and I think that we owe that to their loved ones so they can get some closure. I know that having a coroner on sight is a comfort for some and definitely support for our front-line; our EMTs, our paramedics, our fireman and police officers. I want to provide that service,” said Newman.

Newman said he has experience going to the scenes.

“I learned how to do autopsies to a limited extent when I was in medical school, I did a rotation with the Montgomery County coroner’s office, where we send our bodies now. I have experience as a deputy coroner, and I am dedicated to community service. I’ve shown that all my life, from 4-H and church work, singing at churches, and being a part of various activities around the county. I think a public official should be in the public. Politicians can do whatever they want to, but good public servants are there when you need them, or at least try to be,” said Newman.

Newman said that he realized running as an independent was probably not smart, though when he found out the need, it was already too late to get into a primary.

“So my only option was to run as an independent, but frankly, when you need a coroner, you don’t need a political party. I don’t think it’s a politically motivated position. Like a judge, you’re trying to make a decision based on facts and evidence that you have,” said Newman.