Lady Devils cruise to district with 11-0 win over Zane Trace

By Mark Carpenter

Division III sectional championship soccer came to North Adams High School on Thursday, Oct. 22, but the championship soccer was played exclusively on the side of the home team. Facing the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers, a team they downed 11-1 in the first game of the season, the Lady Devils nearly repeated that performance but this time tossed the clean sheet at their visitors, claiming a sectional title and moving on to the district tournament with a convincing 11-0 victory.

It was an impressive day for the Lady Devils offense to compliment the shutout work of goalkeeper Harlee Brand. North Adams got goals from six different players, some of them quite impressive and athletic, and including a hat trick from senior Karissa Buttelwerth.

The Lady Devils began the onslaught early, getting a goal from Hunter Grooms barely over two minutes into the game. Kenlie Jones made it 2-0 just five minutes later and then her older sister Braylie, a senior, put a perfectly placed corner kick into the top of the net for a three-goal advantage.

Goal number four was Kenlie Jones’s second of the game, and 5-0 came on a score from freshman Jaida Mason. The scoreboard rang to 6-0 on a Brianna Robinson goal, and the final goal of the first half came from Hunter Grooms.

The second half belonged to Buttelwerth, who scored three times for the hat trick, and with a nice header by Robinson into the net off an Ainsley Grooms corner kick made the final count 11-0.

Th win improved the North Adams girls to 11-6 on the year and Coach Morgan Hendrickson was obviously pleased with the “W”.

“This was a good win for us,” said Hendrickson. “We have battled a lot of injuries and of course the constant battle of COVID just makes playing the game all that more special. We didn’t take the game lightly no matter the previous score. I constantly preach to the girls that they have to remain humble and respect the work that others put in or they’ll get caught blindsided.”

“The girls came ready to play today and it was great to see scoring from a variety of players, while we passed the ball better than we had in a long time. The best part of the day was seeing Karissa get three goals, who missed over 80% of her senior season with a level 3 ankle sprain. I feels great to have her back and for her to be able to finish the season.”

With another sectional championship in tow, the Lady Devils will return to a familiar spot for them, the Division III district tournament. They were scheduled to host Ironton St. Joseph , who dropped West Union 7-0 in their sectional final. The district semi-final game was played on Tuesday, Oct. 27, so no score was available at press time.