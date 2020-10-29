Lady Devils move to district championship game with 4-1 win over Ironton St. Joseph

By Mark Carpenter

A trip to the Division III district championship was on the line on Saturday, Oct. 24 as the North Adams Lady Devils entertained the Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers in a battle to advance. The Lady Devils were coming off an impressive 11-0 win over Zane Trace in their sectional title contest while the Lady Flyers had blanked West Union 7-0 to capture their sectional crown.

On Saturday, the Lady Flyers grabbed an early lead but were shutdown from that point as the North Adams girls scored a quartet of unanswered goals and celebrated a trip earned to the district finals, downing St. Joseph by a final score of 4-1.

“I thought we played well today,” said North Adams head coach Morgan Hendrickson. “We preached all week long that we play our best soccer when everyone is involved and working together. We had some beautiful opportunities at the net and for some reason we struggled to finish them.”

It was a cloudy, chilly, and overcast day with barely a sprinkle falling as play began on Saturday at NAHS and the best early scoring opportunity early came on a North Adams corner kick, one of 13 corners the Lady Devils were awarded in the game, This first kick was stopped in front and most of the action continued on the home team’s offensive end, with the Lady Flyers not getting their first shot on goal until the 25:35 mark of the first half.

When the Lady Flyers did finally get the action moved to their offensive end, they cashed in when Emma Whaley’s shot from the right side at the 23:10 mark went past North Adams keeper Harlee Brand, banged off the far post, and then slipped its way into the net for a 1-0 St. Joseph advantage, but that was the only ball that got past the freshman Brand on Saturday.

The Lady Devils continued to pressure on the offensive end and the St. Joseph fullbacks continued to clear everything out until North Adams finally broke through with 13:21 left in the first half. A corner kick by Braylie Jones landed right in front of the net where a scramble ensued, which ended with Brianna Robinson getting the ball into the net to tie the game at one apiece.

It took the Lady Devils just over a minute to break the tie and take the lead for good at the 12:16 mark. A crossing pass from Laura Hesler was right on target and Braylie Jones got control and booted it home to make it 2-1 North Adams.

Just for good measure, the home team tacked on another goal before the intermission. This time it was a “sister act” for the score as a centering pass from Braylie Jones went to her younger sister Kenlie, who deposited the ball into A wide open goals and the Lady Devils had taken control of the contest, leading 3-1 at the half.

The Lady flyers came out more aggressive on their offensive side in the second half and were continually repelled by Brand and the North Adams defense. It looked as if North Adams would add more to their lead but two consecutive shots from the right side by Kenlie Jones bounded off the almost exact same spot on the top crossbar.

With 14:32 left in the game, another Braylie Jones corner kick resulted in a North Adams insurance goal, this time the score being credited to Hunter Grooms, giving the Lady Devils a 4-1 advantage, which is how it ended as Coach Hendrickson’s squad reveled in the victory and another trip to the district finals.

“I thought Braylie (Jones) had some absolutely perfect corner kicks and Karissa (Buttelwerth) had some nice crosses, we just didn’t always connect like we should,” said Coach Hendrickson. “Overall though, I’m pleased with how we played.”

“We hadn’t won a district semi-final game in two years so it’s nice to get back in the swing of things.”

For their reward, that Division III district championship match up for the now 12-6 Lady Devils will be a familiar foe. at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, they will get to trick-or-treat in Waverly with the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, who will be making their 10th consecutive appearance in the district finals and who handed the Lady Devils one of their six losses, 2-0 earlier in the season.