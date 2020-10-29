By Mark Carpenter

If your season has to come to an end, there’s no better spot for it to come to an end than at the highest level- the state tournament. For six young men from Adams County, the final rounds of their season were played in the OHSAA State Tournament at the Ohio State University Northstar Golf Club. Perhaps it was nerves on the big stage, perhaps it was the very tough competition, but whatever the case, none of the county golfers were at their best in the state tourney on Oct. 16-17, but sometimes it’s not about the win, but about soaking in the whole experience.

“The experience was great for our kids,” said West Union head coach Carl Schneider, whose Dragons qualified for state as a team and ended up placing 11th overall. “We had a rough first day through the first three holes and then the kids settled down. Jonathan (MacDowell) was our first to tee off on the first day, with a lot of people watching and a lot of butterflies, but he hit it right down the middle.”

“I believe the experience will motivate our team to want to return next year with four of our top five players returning. They are all talking about playing all winter to be ready for next year. The excitement of state never gets old for the players or the coach, no matter how many times you’re here. There are several great teams in our district so returning would be a great accomplishment.”

In a state tournament field of 70 plus golfers, the Dragons were paced by senior Clayton Jones, who finished toed for 21st in the state, shooting 84 on the first day and 79 on the second for a 163 total. next up for the Dragons was Derrick Pell, who shot 89 on the first 18 holes and then 87 in the second round for a total of 176, good for 40th place in the state. MacDowell went 101-92 (193) for the 36-hole event, with Dakota Pell at 98-96 (194) and Aden Weeks at 111-96 (207).

Besides the West Union team, the county was also represented at state by the Division III Southeast District champion, Manchester junior Daulton McDonald, who ironically also ended up as one of the golfers tied for 21st in the state, shooting an 85 on day one and then slicing seven strokes off of that on the second day for a 36-hole score of 163.

“What a wonderful experience for any golfer to participate in,” said Manchester head coach Adams Poole of McDonald’s trip to Columbus. “From the last tee shot of his practice round to his final putt of the tournament, it was a great way for Daulton to cap off his junior season. It was a very strong field of players from all over the state and finishing at 21 was not the goal he had set for himself but he was happy and had nothing to hang his head about. His goal was top 15 or better, even hoping for top 10 to make All-State, but nonetheless for his first trip to the ‘big show’, it was a very respectable finish.”

“The state tournament is a grueling event and it takes a physical toll, walking 18 holes a day on a very hard walking course. On the 14th hole on Saturday, I asked Daulton if he was tired and his response was, ‘I have to tell myself to swing before I swing, that’s how tired I am.’ I know it made him hungry for next year and on the way home all he talked about was making it again, not just as an individual but as a team so his teammates could have the same experience.”

“As a coach, I was extremely proud of the way that Daulton carried himself,” Poole continued. “He represented himself, his teammates, and Manchester High School with the utmost respect and class. I think the best thing that he took away from the state tournament was the fact that he belonged there.”

2020 OHSAA Boys State Golf Team Standings: Canton Central Catholic (615), Berlin Hiland (626), Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (640), Pettisville (669), Mogadore (682), Newark Catholic (687), Fort Loramie (692), Lima Central Catholic (699), Cincinnati Seven Hills (715), Minster (724), West Union (726), Delphos St. Johns (765)