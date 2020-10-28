SOIL Championship games set for Saturday at Freedom Field

By Mark Carpenter

t will be a full day of gridiron action on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Freedom Field in West Union as the Southern Ohio Independent League (SOIL) hosts its four championship games. The junior high title game was played last Saturday and resulted in a 36-0 win for an unbeaten Peebles squad over North Adams, the rest of the title drama comes Saturday.

The day begins at 1 p.m. with the third-fourth grade championship game that will pit North Adams and Fayetteville, followed at 2:30 p.m by the fifth-sixth grade title contest, matching up West Union and North Adams.

The big boys finish up the day, based on the final regular season standings in the SOIL, which means the “Rose Bowl” matches the third and fourth place teams, which this year means North Adams will battle Southern Buckeye in what looks like another high-scoring affair between the two teams.

Finally at 8 p.m., it is “Super Bowl” time with the two teams that tied for first place in the SOIL battling in the rubber match, the third meeting of the season between Peebles and West Union. The two teams split their previous two meetings, West Union winning 20-8 on their home field and Peebles taking a 22-20 win on their home field. It should be another exciting battle, with emotions running high on both sidelines.

SOIL High School Final Standings:

Peebles 8-1

West Union 8-1

Southern Buckeye 5-4

North Adams 2-6

Georgetown 2-7