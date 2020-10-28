Bertha Helen Webb, age 93 years of West Union, Ohio died at the Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Bertha was born on Dec. 14, 1926 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Samuel and Perlina (Hatfield) Kimmerly, Sr.

Bertha led a full life. She traveled across the United States for 20 years as a military wife while raising four children. She worked as a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America. She also enjoyed working as a volunteer at the Adams County Hospital. Family was always an important part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Webb.

In addition, she was preceded in death by sisters Corda Downs and Mintie Rogers, brothers Charles Kimmerly, Fred Kimmerly, Samuel Kimmerly Jr., Ross Kimmerly, and Bob Kimmerly.

Survivors include her children, Steven Webb of West Union, Ohio, Shirley (Allen) Whitby of Beavercreek, Ohio, Beverly (Dennis) Hedden of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Rodney Webb of West Union, Ohio; three grandchildren, one great grandchild, and others.

She is also survived by three sisters, Sally Parsons of Forest Grove, Oregon, Annie Frost of Dayton, Ohio, and Jean Grooms of New Richmond, Ohio; and two brothers, James Kimmerly of Dayton, hio and Ed Kimmerly of Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

