Virus to be around for a long time, says Commissioner Hablitzel

By Ashley McCarty

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the county, increasing by 68 cases since Sept. 10.

According to the Adams County Health Department, as of Oct. 9, there are 167 confirmed cases, one probable, five deaths, with 30 active cases, while 129 individuals are currently being monitored.

From summary data from coronavirus.ohio.gov, the newest death, which now makes five in the county since the outbreak, was a female between ages 70 to 79. The individual succumbed to COVID-19 on Oct. 7, only seven days after her onset date of Sept. 30.

This rise in cases just further solidifies the presence of the virus in the community.

“I think it’s just confirmation that the virus, the new coronavirus is here, it’s in our midst, and eventually we were going to see more people with infection. So, this isn’t much of a surprise. We have had in the past month where our numbers have increased, we have had some outbreaks that have been associated with groups of people. Like a party, or something like that, where you get more people together, and that rapidly increases [infection],” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel.

What we’ve seen the past few weeks is the potential impact of community spread, he said.

“I think we were more fortunate early on that the people that had an infection weren’t in a setting where it could be spread to multiple people, and I think you combine that group of people, and those gatherings, with — this has been going on for a while, people are tired — I think if you walk around some of the stores, and some of the businesses in the county, I think you’ve seen fewer masks, fewer people wearing masks, fewer people distancing, so you combine groups of people, no masks, close distances, and I think it will show how quickly this virus can spread. I think that’s what we’re seeing,” said Hablitzel.

It’s a reminder that this virus is real, he added.

“This is not an imagined problem, this is also not an insignificant problem, or a minor problem. Some people are winding up in the hospital pretty sick. It’s hard to predict which among us will get really sick, or have mild symptoms, or maybe no symptoms at all. So, you can take the chance, and say, well I may not get that sick, that’s true, but you might. More importantly, the person you come in contact with, or their family member, may have someone at higher risk. So, it’s not only protecting yourself, it’s people you’re coming in contact with, family and friends,” said Hablitzel.

In Scioto County, a child has been dealing with the complications of this virus.

“I think around six-years old, that’s been up in Children’s Hospital in Columbus for awhile because of one of the things that can happen with these viral illnesses. No one wants to see that happen to a child. Granted, it may only happen to one out of a hundred, but, you know, you don’t want that one to be someone you know, or a family member,” said Hablitzel.

One such area the virus has finally reared its head is the school system.

“I expect we will see more cases in the schools, just because we’re seeing it in the community. If we’re seeing it in the community, it inevitably will be in the schoosl. We’ve seen that, we’ve seen the impact when we’re talking about groups of people. We’ve seen that where, unfortunately, you get someone that’s in a setting where a group of people — like some of the sports teams — it’s affected them,” said Hablitzel.

Not only does this keep children out of school, it keeps them from playing the games they’ve practiced for, he said.

“So, I think the best way as a community to keep the schools open, and to keep all of the kids in school, and keep the kids doing their activities that’s healthy for them to do, is to keep this transmission down as much as we can. The only way I know how to do that is to practice social distancing, and continuing to wear masks,” said Hablitzel.

Once an individual contracts the virus, it is a common thought that the next step is quarantine. According to Hablitzel, the two terms that get confused are isolation and quarantine.

“Isolation is if someone is infected, is positive, we test them, or they have symptoms and we’re pretty certain they have it, and we’re waiting for test results. We ask that individual to isolate, to be in a home, don’t go anywhere, don’t meet with people. In that period of time, that isolation period will last 10 days, providing at the end of those 10 days that their fever is gone, and their symptoms are getting better. So, individuals like that, like a healthcare worker, they can go back to work at those 10 days, providing their symptoms are better, and they’ve been fever free,” said Hablitzel.

When someone tests positive, contact tracing is then performed.

“We look at those individuals they were close contacts with, and we start looking two days before they develop symptoms, or, if they haven’t had symptoms, we go two days before they were tested,” said Hablitzel.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been with the positive individual for more than a cumulative 15 minutes, and within six feet.

“Like in a hospital, a nurse may only spend five minutes with a patient to check vital signs, but does that every hour. So, at the end of the day, you put those five minutes together, that’s a lot of exposure to that individual, so it’s cumulative. Those people that are close contacts, we then quarantine for 14 days,” said Hablitzel.

A quarantined individual is then isolated as best they can. An individual from a family is encouraged to go to a separate bedroom with its own bathroom for the 14-day period. The 14-day period stems from studies completed over the past nine months of what is believed to be the incubation period of the virus.

“From the time you become infected, to the time you will develop symptoms, it’s believed to be 14 days. We have followed some contacts over the passed few months, and we’ve seen some — we follow them daily to see how they’re doing — and we have found a number that have developed symptoms on day 12, and day 13 of their quarantine period. So, it sort of supports that, yes, science works. So, during that quarantine period, you’re keeping them away from others during a period of time where they’re likely to develop symptoms themselves and be contagious. So, you’re trying to break that chain of transmission,” said Hablitzel.

Currently, it is unknown when a person with coronavirus is contagious.

“It is known that people that get sick, they’re believed to be most infectious the two days when they have symptoms, and two days before. That’s the period of time people are found to be most infectious. There’s some studies showing that the more severe your symptoms, the more infectious you are. So, someone that develops a fever, a cough, body aches — and this develops quickly — they’re certainly infectious at that period, but they were probably also passing that virus or capable of passing that virus two days before that point. Now, after you’re exposed to someone, when during that time are you infectious? You may not develop symptoms,” said Hablitzel.

There’s not a lot of science to back up the possibility that someone asymptomatic is not as contagious, either. That is why quarantining during the entirety of the 14-day incubation period is the best course of action, he said.

“Many people that we come in contact with, and many parents when they hear that their child was with a close contact, the impulse is to rush out and get a test. We don’t have the guidance, we don’t know how long you should wait. If you test too early, there hasn’t been enough time for the virus to grow and replicate to a high enough level that it can be detected on a test, and that your body starts shedding that virus. Best guess is maybe three to five days from the period of exposure until you’re able to detect it, or pass that virus onto someone else,” said Hablitzel.

The test uses a swab, which samples to see if the body is shedding the virus.

“When does that happen? Nobody really knows for certain. It’s possible, if you’re a contact, and you get tested the next day, it’s too early to know whether you were infected. So, that makes it difficult to advise people when to get tested after they’ve been exposed,” said Hablitzel.

It is also important to note that there is no miracle cure. Even with a vaccine, that does not guarantee the eradication of the coronavirus.

“All any vaccine does is make it more difficult for transmission to occur throughout a community. Now, eventually, all organisms, like a virus, if it’s not passed on, doesn’t reproduce, and shared, eventually, over time, that virus just sort of disappears from the community, much like Polio. We didn’t kill Polio, we just eliminated the people that it could infect, and eventually, that infection just disappears,” said Hablitzel.

A viral illness such as the flu, for instance, still persists despite the presence of vaccines.

“The flu is still persistent. So, the question is, when a vaccine comes, is the virus is done? Well, no. I think this virus will be with us for a long time,” said Hablitzel.