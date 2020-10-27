Community meeting discusses accomplishments, need for more recources

By Ashley McCarty

The most recent Community Meeting was held Oct. 8 at the West Union Couumunity Building with special guest Director Char Brown of the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless.

Those in attendance were Jason Francis, Donna Young, Lt. Ryan Myers, Chelsea Blevins, Adam Fulton, Sarah Thomas, John Robinson, Brown, Veronica Grooms and Michael Thompson.

“We had a comment made that the purpose of the meeting has kind of gotten a little watery. What I’ve done is put together a chart of everything that we’ve so far accomplished or set to accomplish. The focus of this meeting was set for crime and homelessness, so you have crime on the left and homelessness on the right; everything in the middle are things that touch each other between the two. So, this is thus far we have been able to accomplish or start the snowball effect of going down the mountain,” said Francis.

In the crime section, it is highlighted that an additional police officer was hired. That officer has since resigned.

“In the next West Union council meeting, we will be addressing that. We also have an auxiliary officer that we’re looking to make full-time, but nothing official has been set in stone. We’re looking at establishing neighborhood crime watch groups. Through donations, we’ve been able to get funding to purchase no soliciting stickers for businesses, so, the police department can handle those complaints. We’re also encouraging residents of West Union to turn on their porch lights during the nighttime, and look after their neighbor,” said Francis.

Moving to the homelessness section, it illustrates that the courts, probation and health department have established resources and preventative programs to help children emancipating out of the system.

“They’re also working with the children in other aspects. Then, we’ve also been able to identify the gaps that individuals who go to the homeless shelter can’t be served, because they’re either on drugs or alcohol, they active warrants, or they’re registered sex offenders. Char [Brown] is going to speak on this a little bit more, but we’re going to be able to start tracking those individuals that she has to turn down so we can collect data. I’ll talk a little bit more about what the data will be used for,” added Francis.

In the middle column, representative Craig Gullion of Compass Point Housing presented information about their center as well as The Counseling Center, Inc.

“The village of West Union is also reestablishing the zoning board, we’re working on setting a meeting sometime in November. We’ve had to reach out to the old members, get all of the zoning information, so we’re looking to do that. The court system, the probation department and I met with the commissioners to go over zoning, and unincorporated areas like Bentonville. They have a drug treatment facility,” said Francis.

Blevins said The Counseling Center, Inc. has a housing facility in Bentonville, south of the village of West Union.

“So, when we went to the Commissioners, we kind of talked about the zoning issues in areas such as Bentonville, Cherry Fork, places where there is not a village council [or a police department] that is able to do that. So, we’re kind of going over that just to see if there’s something we can do, that way in these areas they don’t start expanding like they do in Scioto County,” said Blevins.

Francis updated the attendees on the coordinated plan.

“I will be working on a coordinated plan, kind of like a resource guide for individuals who are experiencing homelessness. This will include data about poverty levels, basically everything that we can into a plan to help these individuals, it will be in there. That’s where the data from the homeless shelter comes in. With what we collect of the people that she turns away, we’ll be able to put that data in there, and hopefully either get funding, or present it to someone to hopefully get funded, so we can come up with resources for those individuals,” said Francis.

Francis inquired about the resources and preventative program at the courts, probation and health departments.

“Right now, what the courts are working on, last Thursday we actually partnered with UC and UC is going to come in, and we are starting a program for anybody that would have a mental illness related charge, or any children that are experiencing trauma from their parents’ incarceration, or the parents’ charges, or anything that the parents would have to come to court for. If it’s trauma related to a child, we have the services now to help the child. So, with recommendations from our judge or our magistrate, the health department will do an assessment to see what needs the family has,” said Grooms.

Francis asked Grooms to talk about the programs going on in the schools.

“In the schools, we have ‘Handle With Care’, that’s actually from the local health department. Again, any time there is trauma at home, the health department will contact the schools and let them know that [the child’s] parents were arrested last night and to handle that child with care today, or whatever the trauma may be, so that child has a better day at school. Also, we do have The Kindness Program. It will start in February, it’s kind of like a bullying campaign that we do. We have life skills, so any kids that are suspended or expelled from school, they actually come into the courts and we will monitor them, we will give them their curriculum from the school, we have tutors hired, plus we have life skills classes that probation takes care of for the additional days that they don’t have curriculum to just kind of guide them and help them with whatever their needs are,” said Grooms.

Francis commended the work of the courts and probation department.

“You’re using your outreach, your free movie nights to find children that may not have their needs. I want to applaud you guys for that,” said Francis.

Grooms said the next movie night is right after Trick-or-Treat on the courthouse square.

“It kind of just gives us a quick look on the families in the community, and see who maybe we can reach out to after that,” said Grooms.

Blevins said currently the probation department is compiling a list of probation individuals who would like to seek mental health services through UC.

“We’re going to give those to the health department. One by one we’re going to slowly start getting them services with UC. That’s exciting, because we have several people that need that treatment,” said Blevins.

With juvenile probation, the probation department will be starting an exercise class at the end of the month.

“What that’s going to do is kind of build off of the self-esteem. We want to build these kids up, because a lot of the time, you know, if their parents are fighting or something, then they might be beating themselves up, they might blame themselves. If there’s not proper nutrition in the home, they may feel like they look a certain way, and they want to look a different way. We want these kids to have a purpose and feel better, so after school they’re going to be coming to the courthouse and the probation officers will be the instructors,” said Blevins.

Starting next week, they will also be doing a painting class with their juvenile probationers. The Probation Office also just started Bingo with their juvenile probationers, in which items to win were household necessities and food bundles.

“We’re trying to address the mental health issue, the lack of parenting, the bad home life, whatever it is, we’re trying to address it,” said Grooms.

Thomas said that if they wanted kids to break the cycle of their parents, then they have to have an outlet aside from social media and video games.

“We have nothing here in town for them. Even if we could find like a donation fund to where kids could go to something for free, on a weeknight, or whatever, just something to go to,” said Sarah Thomas.

Francis said that was something they could definitely look into.

“On the village government side, that’s not something that we could do. We can look at parks, there’s all kinds of funding out there for exercise equipment, all the different stuff. The problem is we have to find land, but we will look into that,” said Francis.

Brown then took the floor to talk about the homeless shelter.

“We have funding to house — somewhere, not necessarily at the shelter — those that are coming out of prison or jail. So, we need to get together on that,” said Brown.

Brown said that the health department called the shelter inquiring on shower services.

“Because of legal reasons, insurance reasons, we can’t bring individuals in for showers. So, we need to look for somewhere in town to put up a shower area so that the homeless people can come in and at least feel clean,” said Brown.

Francis enunciated that the health department was requesting shower services for individuals the shelter cannot serve; individuals on drugs or alcohol or with active warrants.

“And don’t for some reason want to come into shelter or can’t come into shelter because there’s no room,” said Brown.

Brown said the shelter would like to expand, and said if anyone knew how to get the vacant property next to them, they would love that.

“We would like to expand in that area,” said Brown.

Thomas asked if there was grant availability.

“We are grant funded. We have to match that grant 50 percent, and that is through donations of food, clothing, money, and time. The court system can also work off their fines, and we get credit for it, and they get credit for it,” said Brown.

Thomas said she looked at the jail roster frequently, and saw inmates around her age, and sometimes her father’s age.

“But you’re starting to see a lot more of the youth getting in trouble, like 18, 19, 20. They’re kind of growing up with this set of role models, maybe mom and dad don’t work, maybe they’re living off the government, maybe there’s drugs in the home. I kind of feel like that is going to be a huge thing for us to — cause it can get better — but we have to think about the people that are about to turn 18, that are about to be, hopefully, contributing members of society,” said Thomas.

Francis said that Adams County Regional Medical Center now has a nurse practitioner that focuses on mental health, and can do TeleHealth.

“Kind of like the levy for Venture Productions, we’re all sharing that, we’re all advertising that. We really need to start advertising for people who maybe are going through these things that think that Shawnee Mental Health is their only option to get that help,” said Thomas.

Thomas asked if there were still programs that helped people get vehicles or resources to get started.

“There is a program, and it is administered by ABCAP. It’s called Pathway. You have to go through their program, they help you get a job, find a job, give you skills to keep a job, maybe help purchase clothing, if you need professional clothing, work boots. I didn’t know about the car, but maybe they do. That’s something we could put in the coordinated plan,” said Francis.

Grooms said between the health department and the courts, they can provide everything.

“We get them birth certificates, I.D’s, we take them to get driver’s licenses, we hook them up with every resource that they would need,” said Grooms.

Blevins said they can take the individual to get social security cards and take them to job interviews.

“We just got a transportation grant. We’re linking up with local employers, not just in Adams County, to get them jobs. We will contract with them, so many people, so many jobs, we will provide transportation for them to get to their jobs. We have a training center [coming] that’s going to train them to keep the job. The ball is rolling,” said Grooms.

The next meeting will have reporting from Brown. The meetings will now be monthly instead of bi-weekly. The next meeting is Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.