And this one belongs to the ‘red’

By Mark Carpenter

It was an electric atmosphere in Peebles on Friday, Oct. 9 and with good reason. It was Friday night football and not just any other game. It was Part Two of the “41 Brawl” as the hometown Indians played host to the unbeaten West Union Dragons. The Indians came into the game with just one loss, that coming earlier in the season at the hands of West Union. A lot was on the line Friday night, for the Indians it was an opportunity for revenge and a chance to forge a first place tie in the Southern Ohio Independent League standings. For the Dragons it was a chance to pick up a win that would keep their record unblemished and pretty much sew up another SOIL regular season title.

With all of that on the line, Friday night did not disappoint, with a tight and hard-fought contest from beginning to end. Riding a wave of emotion, the Indians jumped to an early lead and then hold on for dear life until a game-clinching interception by Wyatt Cluxton gave Peebles its first-ever SOIL win over West Union, a 22-20 win that left the two teams tied for the top spot in the conference and set up a third meeting later this month in what the SOIL calls their “Super Bowl.”

This was a huge victory for our boys,” said Peebles head coach Mike McDonald. “We had a great week of practice and our coaches pounded the kids all week about attacking areas of the field and being able to change offenses at a moment’s notice. I am always proud of them, especially how they conduct themselves on and off the field.”

“Congratulations to Peebles on the win,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland. “They have done a nice job building their program and just made a few more plays than we did tonight. We didn’t execute our game plan well enough, too many penalties and mental mistakes, especially in the first half. “

“We made some halftime adjustments that helped us get back on track but we came up a couple of plays short.

Maybe a little case of the jitters with the adrenaline flowing at extra high levels, but neither team could muster anything on their first offensive possessions on Friday night. Midway through the first period, the Indians took over deep in their own territory and drove for the game’s first score. That score came on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Zane Knechtly to receiver Wyatt Cluxton with 3:42 left in the first. The Knechtly-Cluxton connection also worked for the two-point conversion giving Peebles and 8-0 lead.

It turned out to be a huge night on both sides of the ball for the senior Cluxton as he picked off West Union quarterback Brain Hunt on the next Dragons’ possession. The home team capitalized on the turnover, taking over at the West Union 35 and five plays later getting a 12-yard touchdown run from Jayce West on the final play of the first quarter. The two-point try was stopped but the fired up home team went to the second stanza with a 14-0 advantage.

The Dragons are an experienced bunch and on their next possession, they put the ugly first quarter behind them and put their first points of the night on the board in an impressive eight-play, 87-yard drive, aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties whistled on the Indians. The drive ended with a nine-yard TD run by Chris Steed, who drug a pair of Peebles tacklers right to the pylon for the six. A high snap doomed the two-point try but the Dragons had cut the Peebles lead to 14-6 with 7:53 left in the first half. The next Peebles drive was the most impressive on the night from either team. Starting at their own one-yard line, the Indians marched 99 yards in nine plays, the drive culminating when Knechtly and Cluxton hooked up again, this time from 43 yards out for the score. The two-point try was successful with a pass to Michael Hudgel and the Indians had responded and built their lead back to 22-6 with 2:38 remaining in the half.

Things got eventful in the final 2:38, beginning with a fumble by West Union’s Waylon Queen being recovered by Peebles’ Ryan Scott and the Indians giving it right back when a West fumble was covered by the Dragons. After that recovery, the West Union offense struck fast, on their first snap in fact, when Hunt found a wide open Phillip Jarvis down the right sideline for a 49-yard touchdown pass. The two point try failed and the two teams went to the halftime break with Peebles on top 22-12.

The second half of Friday night’s battle belonged to the defenses, both of whom pitched shutouts in the third quarter. The Indians did have a drive that took them to the West Union 27-yard line but Knechtly’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by the Dragons’ Colby Harover to snuff out the threat. The Dragons took that turnover and proceeded to drive 94 yards, keeping the ball into the fourth quarter. The drive stayed alive on a nice, leaping grab of a Hunt pass by tight end Bobby Gallowitz, and hit paydirt when Matthew Hurley took a handoff and went right up the guy from eight yards out. Hurley also took in the two-point conversion and with 9:54 to go the Peebles faithful may have begun to sweat a bit as they saw their team’s lead dwindled down to 22-20.

With their lead trimmed to just two, the Peebles offense had one task before them- put together a time-consuming drive and keep the ball away from the West Union offense. Starting at their own 30, the Indians held the ball for nearly seven minutes, running 15 plays as the clock stayed on their side. But on a fourth and 17 snap from the West Union Knechtly was sacked by the Dragons’ Ryan Roquet and West Union had a golden opportunity to win the game, taking over at the Peebles 33, but their first play turned out to be a game changer.

Hunt dropped back to pass an din the process of throwing had the ball knocked loose, with a mad scramble ensuing. The Indians recovered the ball, ran with it, then fumbled it right back to the Dragons who finally covered but not after losing nearly 35 yards in field position. The Dragons were set back again on their next snap with a personal foul penalty and then saw their hopes die when Cluxton made a diving interception of a Hunt pass with just 1:06 to play.

One Knechtly run and two kneel downs later and the jubilant Indians could celebrate the biggest victory in their program’s revival, and celebrate a tie for first place in the SOIL, and look forward to a third meeting with the Dragons in the conference title game on Oct. 31.

“Zane (Knechtly) made some great decisions at quarterback and Matthew (Hudgel) and Jayce (West) ran the ball well,” said Coach McDonald. “Our offensive line stepped up and made holes for our running backs and gave our quarterback time to throw the ball. The defense played great and Wyatt (Cluxton) sure came up big. He might be known for his offensive talent but he probably has the best defensive awareness of all our boys.”

“it was a hard-fought game by both teams where one play in either direction could have determined the outcome,” said Coach McFarland. “We will learn from it and get back to work to correct our mistakes and finish strong. We are looking forward to playing Peebles again in the SOIL championship game which should be another great one.”

The Indians will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 16 with a trip to North Adams, and the Dragons will be on the field again on Friday, oct. 23 with a trip to Southern Buckeye.

Scoring Summary

West Union

0 12 0 8 —20

Peebles

14 8 0 0 —22

First Quarter

Peebles- Cluxton 15-yd. pass from Knechtly (Pass to Cluxton for conversion)

Peebles- West 12-yd. run (conversion failed)

Second Quarter

WU- C. Steed 9-yd. run (conversion failed)

Peebles- Cluxton 43-yd. pass from Knechtly (pass to Michael Hudgel for conversion)

WU- Jarvis 49-yd. pass from Hunt (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

WU- Hurley 8-yd. run (Hurley conversion run)