By Ashley McCarty

On a recent weekend, Casie Reed, of Seaman, Ohio, completed the daunting challenge of running 48 miles in 48 hours for mental health.

All donations received during this challenge were to benefit the Hope House Christian Counseling Center.

“The money that we raise will specifically be used for people who cannot afford the full amount of a session. They use the sliding scale fee, so the cheapest session that they offer is $30; sometimes clients don’t have enough money to cover that. So, the funds that we’re raising will be used to cover what they cannot. If they can only pay $5 for five sessions, the rest of the money will come from this [pay it forward] fund,” said Reed.

Reed has been running for the past 15 years since her time at North Adams High School where she participated in cross country. As an adult, Reed now coaches North Adams Cross Country.

“I run on average 25 to 35 miles per week anyway, cause I help coach North Adams cross country. I also push my boys, I have two little boys. They are about 80 pounds when I push them when I’m running,” said Reed.

In May, Reed completed her first marathon of 26.2 miles.

“I also struggle with depression and anxiety, and running helps with me that, contain it and control it,” said Reed.

The challenge, created by retired Navy Seal David Goggins, denotes that the participant must run four miles every four hours for 48 hours, totaling 48 miles.

“This challenge was made by retired Navy Seal [David Goggins]. It is a mental challenge, and it challenges your mental toughness. I had to wait until I had a three-day weekend to do this, because it takes 48 hours. I didn’t want to just do it for nothing, so my husband and I were talking, and we said, well, why don’t we try to raise money for the Hope House?” said Reed.

Reed started the challenge on Friday at 4 p.m., and would run four miles in 40 minutes, every four hours, sacrificing sleep and pushing herself to mental and physical limits. Her journey was documented on her Facebook page.

To keep herself from hallucinating, Reed would run different routes.

“I have different routes, because they said if you do the same one you can hallucinate. So, if you switch it up it keeps you more awake, and aware. So, I was running in Seaman and Sinking Springs, because Hope House is located in Sinking Springs,” said Reed.

Every milestone that Reed completed, she would share scripture for individuals likewise suffering with mental health.

“Anybody who needs helps, I want there to be a way that they can get it,” said Reed.

On Monday afternoon, Reed finished her 48 miles at Hope House Christian Counseling Center, greeted by her family, members of her church, and the counseling staff.

“I just want to thank Hope House for allowing me to do this for them, and thank everybody who has supported and donated,” said Reed.

The final total for donations has not yet been received.