Harold “Frank” Nichols, 83, of Peebles, Ohio, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born Oct. 26, 1936 in Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Fannie (Gustin) Nichols; one grandson, Seth Tolle; two brothers: Wayne Nichols and Ted Nichols; and one sister, Juanita Hunziker.

Frank is survived by wife, Debbie (King) Nichols of Peebles; five daughters. Cynthia (Skip) Tolle of Peebles, Alisa (Eric) Shimkus of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kathleen (Chuck) Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Belinda McCane of Fairborn, and Megan McCane of Peebles; one son, Danny (Heather) Nichols of Winchester, Kentucky; one sister, Eppie Nichols of Phoenix, Arizona; 11 grandchildren- Angela, Brieana, Jeremiah, Bethany, Leah, Lionel, Elizabeth, Malachai, Jacob, Anna, and Kinley; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The public visitation is from 5 – 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 6 pm on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Lloyd will officiate.