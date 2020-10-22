Theron E Shoemaker, 92 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Theron was born in Peebles, Ohio, on July 11, 1928, the son of the late Earl and Daisy (Arey) Shoemaker.

Theron was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Shoemaker; and his sister, Alice Mae Grooms.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn (DeAtley) Shoemaker, whom he married on Aug. 5, 1950. He also leaves his son, Phillip (Carma) Shoemaker of Peebles; and his daughter, Valerie (Richard) Swayne of Peebles. Theron’s passing will be mourned by his four grandchildren, Deborah Swayne, Kara Shearer, Ben (Krystal) Shoemaker, and Whitney (Wes) Newman; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Jason Bohl, were at the convenience of the family, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. A private visitation was held in the hour before the service on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

