Richard Arnold Cunningham, 73 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Rick was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Nov. 25,1946, the son of the late Leroy and Myrtle (Hawkins) Cunningham.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, and a grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Sally (Adams) Cunningham, whom he married on July 25, 1987. He is also survived by two sons, Aaron Cunningham of New Hampshire and Steve (Penny) Hanson of Peebles; and by three daughters, Chantele Cunningham of New Hampshire, Danielle (Chris) Collins of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Lisa Scott of Peebles.

Rick also leaves two brothers, Frank Cunningham of Blanchester and Mike Cunningham of Toledo, Ohio; and a sister, Sharon Back of Georgia. Rick’s passing will be mourned by his 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life, officiated by Dave Hopkins, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles, Ohio. Military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

