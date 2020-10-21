Pastor Clifford (Cliff) Lee Stevens of West Union, Ohio, was born May 27, 1944, to Virgil andErnestine Adkins Stevens in Hardy, Kentucky, and entered the presence of the Lord on Oct. 20, 2020, from his home, at the age of 76.

The year he turned 19, Cliff put his trust in the finished work of Jesus Christ. He was united in marriage to Patsy Ellen Bennington on June 1, 1963, and they served the Lord together for 57 years. At the time of his death, he was pastoring Cornerstone Christian Union Church of West Union, where he pastored for nearly 26 years. Prior to this, he pastored Shawnee Community Church, Hamilton Church, Faith Tabernacle, Satterfield Chapel Christian Union, and Beasley’s

Fork Christian Union Church.

A Scripture verse of noted value to Cliff is found in Psalm 116:12

which states, “What shall I render unto the Lord for all His benefits toward me?”

Cliff enjoyed and dabbled in many hobbies involving his hands: carpentry, woodworking, historical cars, etc. He especially loved music and played a variety of instruments, but of greatest

significance were the many lives who were touched by his ministry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Ernestine, and one brother, Alan Stevens.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy, two sons, Jody (Beth) Stevens of McDermott, Ohio, and Toby (Susan) Stevens of Cambridge, Massachusetts; two daughters, Mandi (Jonathan) Pease of West

Union, Ohio and Angela (Phillip) Little of Otway, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Alyssa, Joshua, Luke, Andrew, and Seth Stevens; Nathan Pease; Levi (Summer), Logan, and Grace-Lyn Little; and

Curtis and Clayton Stevens; one brother, Larry (Sharon) Stevens of West Union, Ohio, and two sisters, Verlie (James) Stanley of Canada, Kentucky and Brenda (John) Nance of New Carlisle,Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Pastor David Carr and Cliff’s sons, Jody and Toby Stevens will officiate. The visitation hours will take place during the hours of 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The interment will follow at the White

Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King of Kings Radio, P.O. Box 1423, Somerset, KY 42502.