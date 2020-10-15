Gerald A. “Poppy” Bonecutter, 91 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Gerald was born in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, on Feb. 27, 1929, the son of the late William and Nora (Love) Bonecutter.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his three brothers. Gerald is survived by his wife, Wanda V (Bennett) Bonecutter of Seaman; his daughter, Nancy Ragan of Seaman; his grandson, Glen (Katie) Ragan of Winchester; and his two great-grandchildren, Dillon Ragan and Natalie Ragan. Gerald’s passing will be mourned by his eight special “grandchildren.”

Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Greg Roberts, will be at noonon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Gerald’s name to either the North Adams Athletic Boosters or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Donations to the Athletic Boosters may be made by mail to 96 Green Devil Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679. Donations to the Shriner’s Hospital may be made online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or by mail to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

