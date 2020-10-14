Donald W. “Buck” Rothwell, age 57, of Lynx, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his sister’s residence in Chillicothe. He was born Oct. 22, 1962 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Rodney and Mary Thatcher Rothwell and one grandson, Braxton Trey Rothwell.

Buck leaves behind his wife, Angie Rothwell of Lynx; two sons, Darrin Rothwell (Marlena ”Marty” Spencer) of West Union, and Daniel Rothwell (Denise Curless) of Lynx; one daughter,, Abby Rothwell of Lynx; one sister, Debbie Kepp (Steve) of Chillicothe; two nieces, Stephanie Aspel (Donnie) of Waverly and Jody Hayes (Marty) of Circleville; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Dylan, Landon, Nathan, Brooklyn, DJ, and Blake; and two loved pets: a border collie, Akita and chihuahua, Russell Davenport.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 11 – 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oc. 16, 2020 at the Mt. Armenia Cemetery, Mahogany Road in Lynx. Pastor Pete Francis will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc. of West Union is serving the family.