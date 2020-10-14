Carolyn Jean Bennington, 72 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020.

She was born in Adams County on Sept. 9, 1948, the daughter of the late Bina and Relva “Olive” Setty. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Linda Gram, Libby Evans, and Crystal Sett, and one brother, Marty Setty.

Carolyn enjoyed quilting and loved to share her joy with other people.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Don Bennington, whom were married on May 25, 1963; sons, Ron (Janis) Bennington of Hillsboro and Kevin Bennington of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Aiyanna , Hunter, Gage, Derek, Nicholas and Kyle Bennington; two granddaughters, Alyvia and Kynlee; two brothers, Decil Setty of Seaman and David Setty of Peebles; two sisters, Teresa Setty of West Union and Christa Setty and Sherry (Tony) Bennington of Cedar Mills; and several nieces, nephew,s and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday Oct. 19, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Whiteoak Cemetery in Adams County.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home.

