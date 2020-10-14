Alice M. Fite, age 88 years of West Union, formerly of Lorain, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Alice was born Dec. 5, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Faustino and Anita (Ocanas) Ramirez.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clem Fite; two daughters, Susan McDermott and Audrey Vojtko; one son, Thomas Fitel and one grandson Troy McDermott.

Alice had three siblings Ralph, Mary Loul and Rosie.

She was the past president of the Lorain County Medical Assistants Association for four years, a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, a member of the Homewood School PTA, the Boy and Girl Scouts, a March of Dimes Volunteer, AIDS Foundation, Al-Anon, swimming at Elyria Medical Health Center, cooked at the church, and volunteered at the food pantry at church.

Survivors include special niece Shelda Hayslip and J.B. of West Union; six grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew, Michelle, Stephanie, Chrissy and Juliou; and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct, 17, 2020 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jason Hayslip officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in The Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family and friends can sign Alice’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.