Trent Silcott, NAHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Trent Silcott

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Ray and Carol Silcott

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being with the team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Victory Bell last year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kevin Gates

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Fat Albert”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Really don’t have one

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Buffalo Wild Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Bill Gates

FUTURE PLANS:
Become a State Highway Patrolman