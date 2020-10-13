SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Trent Silcott
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Ray and Carol Silcott
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being with the team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Victory Bell last year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kevin Gates
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Fat Albert”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Really don’t have one
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Buffalo Wild Wings
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Bill Gates
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a State Highway Patrolman