NAME:

Trent Silcott

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Ray and Carol Silcott

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being with the team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Victory Bell last year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kevin Gates

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Fat Albert”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Really don’t have one

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Buffalo Wild Wings

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Bill Gates

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a State Highway Patrolman