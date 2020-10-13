Arts Council to dedicate Peebles mural Oct. 17

The Adams County Arts Council is proud to announce the dedication of the mural in downtown Peebles Ohio. Designed and painted by Pamela Kellough, the mural welcomes visitors to Peebles with “postcard” images of Serpent Mound, the railway station, the Cairn of Peace and the Mineral Springs Hotel.

The dedication will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the mural’s location at the corner of North Main and Vine Street. Following the ceremony, meet the artist, the Mayor and members of the Peebles Town Council and members of the Adams County Arts Council Board of Trustees. Refreshments will be provided. (The use of face masks is recommended.)

Pamela Kellough is a resident of Chillicothe, Ohio. She paints “both commercial and residential murals in an accurate and realistic way.” And she is quick to tell you she “loves her job.

The Adams County Arts Council has been busy this year coping with the unique changes in our lives as a result of the ongoing national health crisis. We were unable to hold our annual Summer Arts Camp or present any community theater productions. We are delighted however to sponsor the second mural in Adams County and extend our appreciation to residents and business owners of Peebles for additional monetary support.

The Arts Council is unable to hold our annual membership dinner this year. We encourage all current members to renew their membership. If you are not a member and wish to join the Arts Council, a membership application can be found at www.adamsctyartscouncil.org. We will also have membership applications at the mural dedication. (Membership is $20 for families, $15 for individuals, and $10 for students.)