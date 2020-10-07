Violet “Louise” Brookover, 82 years, of Hillsboro, Ohio, formerly of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Crestwood Nursing Center, in Hillsboro.

Louise was born in Adams County, Ohio, on April 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn (Satten) McClanahan. Louise took great pleasure in caring for her home and family.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, David Brookover, and two daughters, Tina Bracken and Evelyn Hall; as well as two brothers, Jim McClanahan and Raymond McClanahan.

She is survived by six brothers, Jack McClanahan of Peebles, Tom McClanahan of Peebles, Gary McClanahan of Leesburg, Howard McClanahan of Peebles, David McClanahan of Peebles, and George McClanahan of Hillsboro; and by a sister, Rose Harris of Lexington, Kentucky. She also leaves a son-in-law, Randy Bracken of Peebles; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Charles Gardner, will be held at 111 a.m, on Thursday, October 8, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

