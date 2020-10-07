Brenda K. Ballinger. age 72 years, of Manchester, Ohio. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Brenda was born Sept. 7, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles and Rose (Green) Greene. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter in Law, Renee Bailey.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Ballinger of Manchester, Ohio; four children, Christopher Shane Andrews of Knoxville, Tennessee, Delinda Andrews-Luinge and Hendrik of Citrus Springs, Florida, Jessie C. Ballinger and Laura of Manchester, Ohio, and Shawna R. Ballinger of Manchester, Ohio; grandchildren Lucas and August Ballinger.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.