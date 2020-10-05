Cathy Lee Bradford, 64, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Adams County Reginal Medical Center. She was born Feb. 13, 1956 in Brown County,, daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn Truitt Polley. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, James Bradford Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Jimmy Bradford, and her siblings, Wayne, Denny, Mike, Bev, Robbie, Connie, Timothy, Deborah Polley, and Diane Lancaster.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jerrol Polley and wife Loretta of Winchester, Jenny Stamper and husband Jim of West Union, and Becky Blevins and husband Dale of Blue Creek and James Bradford Jr. of Manchester; grandchildren, Willie, McKaylan, Jimmie, Daulton, Angel, Austin, Seneca, Brandon, Lexi, Frankie and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Colt, Henslee, Evalyn, Brynnlee, Lacie and Connor; siblings, Keith Polley, Tony Polley and wife Retha, Ricky, Kelly, Jennifer Polley, Angie Thacker and husband Alex, Sharon Sweet and husband James, Nannette Polley; her in-laws, Duke Bradford and wife Patsy, Floyd and David Bradford, Richard Bradford and wife Angie, Joyce Gaffin and husband Jeff, Bev Thoroughman and husband Junior, Sara Barbieri and husband Mike. She is also survived by her sweet brown eyed canine girl, Chewy as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m.until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery.