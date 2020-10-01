By Ashley McCarty-

The West Union Village Council met on Sept. 22 to discuss Trick-or-Treat guidelines, finances and the cemetery dilemma.

A motion by Councilman Jason Francis to approve minutes from the regular meeting on Sept. 8, 2020 was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Mark Brewer to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Councilman Steve Rothwell, council agreed.

The motion by Councilman Randy Brewer to adopt Ordinance 2020-4 approval and granting to the Director of the Ohio Department of Transportation to apply, maintain and repair standard longitudinal pavement markings and erect regulatory warning signs; giving consent to remove snow and ice and use abrasives/liquids for snow and ice control; and giving consent to maintain State Highway inside the village corporation, second reading, was seconded by Young, council agreed.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to adopt Resolution 2020-17 amend 2020 appropriations – 5201 Sewer Operating Fund – $70,000 was seconded by Mark Brewer, council agreed.

“The reason this needed to be done is because of a gentleman retiring, and we had to pay him out for his vacation and sick leave, and we don’t have enough in the fund to pay our employees for the rest of the year, we need to up the appropriations,” said Village Clerk Tanya Johnson.

Johnson said that at the last council meeting, a motion was passed to increase appropriations for the street construction in the amount of $65,000.

“With the budget we had, we could not do the $65,000 in appropriations, so I had to knock it down to $60,000. I just wanted to tell the council, I spoke with the mayor on this. We just couldn’t do it, there’s not enough money, so I had to take it back down to $60,000,” said Johnson.

Village Administrator and Fire Chief Jerry Kirker was not present to make his report.

“It’s been a busy month. I think we’ve filed five felony cases in the past two weeks,” said Police Chief Tim Sanderson. Sanderson also reported a positive outcome on a nuisance property, reported he is working on other properties, too.

A motion by Francis to enter into executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Steve Rothwell, council agreed.

West Union Life squad Chief Danni Studebaker reported 125 for runs for September so far, 1,663 runs for the year.

“Last year at this time we had 1,984 runs, so we’re down about 321 runs compared to what we normally are,” said Studebaker. Studebaker reported there has been 288 fire runs for the year.

Village Solicitor Lisa Rothwell reported she is currently working on an ordinance regarding The Ohio Department of Transportation, and has been to Mayor’s Court a couple of times regarding a case she is prosecuting for the village.

“I have also been working on the zoning board issues, trying to really consolidate the zoning board documents that we had from before when we had a much more active zoning board. It’s kind of been stalled out for a little bit, so I’m looking forward to getting that back together,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Lisa Rothwell reported that they received documentation regarding Trick-or-Treat/seasonal festivities from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“I’ll just touch on a few. They are just asking that to lower the risk in regards to Trick-or-Treating that we consider safer, social-distanced ways to celebrate. It gives a large, maybe 12 different ways, everything from having drive-by Trick-or-Treating, and encouraging people to limit attendance to 10 or fewer people if you’re having a Halloween party. The village always allows Trick-or-Treating, and our Trick-or-Treating night is Oct. 30. We just would ask that everyone keep those things in mind. We don’t want a big spike after anything,” said Lisa Rothwell.

According to the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines regarding celebrating Halloween, it is strongly recommended that hayrides and haunted houses be cancelled or avoided.

The guidelines put an emphasis on drive-through or drive-by events. For distributing candy, the guidelines suggest placing out bowls, using a “candy slide,” or hanging treats from a wall or fence. The full PDF can be viewed at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf.

“We will still be having [Trick-or-Treat], but we do ask that our citizens use good common sense with that, and to keep those things in mind. We want to keep everybody safe,” said Rothwell.

Johnson said she had been requested to bring to council from three individuals that reside on Walnut Street that the street not be blocked off this year and compacted.

“Let cars go through?” said Randy Brewer. Johnson said yes.

Council unanimously agreed that it was too dangerous for the street not to be blocked off as it usually is due to the amount of people that occupy it during Trick-or-Treat and lighting conditions.

Johnson also brought up the issue that markers are not being put out anymore when a cemetery lot is sold. “I wanted to request that it start to be redone again. We had a very bad mess over the last week. So I request that we go back to where we buy the blocks and insert them ourselves where the lot is so there’s no confusion,” said Johnson.

Johnson said there is also one person that knows about the cemetery, and that should not be. “Somebody should be able to answer questions about [the cemetery] other than one person,” said Johnson. Johnson requests that when a cemetery lot is sold, someone has she or someone has the authority to order the corner markers and get the lot marked off.

“So, I just wanted to make sure that it’s still okay that I can order those and there won’t be a problem about it,” said Johnson. Councilman Steve Rothwell said that it needs to be done.

The cemetery committee, which consists of all council members and Kirker will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. before the next meeting on Oct. 13.

Francis reported that the Community Meetings were going well, and the next meeting was rescheduled to Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

Randy Brewer reported that he had a complaint on the lines at the courthouse. Steve Rothwell said they talked about purchasing paint at the last meeting.

“I believe it was already purchased. It’s supposed to be started,” said Francis. Randy Brewer asked what color of paint it was. Francis said he believed it was white paint.

“I didn’t know if it was just for stop bars or for the parking,” said Randy Brewer. Francis said he was not sure.

“I’ll call Jerry and ask him,” said Mayor Jason Buda. Lisa Rothwell said crosswalks would be great.

“Crosswalks definitely needs to be a priority,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Buda said he received a phone call on Sept. 22 from Adams County Christian Values.

“[They] are going to be having a prayer vigil from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday,Sept. 26, and they’re requesting that Market Street to Cross Street [in front of the courthouse on main street] be shut down,” said Buda.

Randy Brewer said they were not allowed to block off a main highway. Councilman John Lafferty asked what the purpose of blocking the road was.

“They want to block it off because they said they didn’t know how many people were going to be there for the vigil. I told them I would ask, I’ll leave it up to council to decide,” said Buda.

Lisa Rothwell said they were not allowed to block it off [because it’s a state route]. A motion by Mark Brewer to close Mulberry Street to Main Street on Market Street for the aforementioned prayer vigil was seconded by Steve Vigil, council agreed.

“Jason was gracious enough, he typed up a proclamation. I had mentioned at the last meeting, from the Disabled American Veterans, the DAV. They wanted to make Sept. 25 Disabled American Veterans Day,” said Buda.

A motion by Francis to make Sept. 25 Disabled Americans Veterans Day was seconded by Randy Brewer, council agreed.

Tony Hawes, a representative from Adams County Stands United presented a flyer to council, announcing a First Annual Car and Bike Show would be taking place at Adams County Fairgrounds on Oct. 3.

Kent Bryant of CT Consultants reported that physical work started on the Crackel Subdivision Sewer Project Sept. 22.

“The same funding source that we applied for the walkway down State Route 41, we applied a year ago and didn’t get funded at that time. Jerry and I went to the state early this year before COVID-19, and they encouraged us to resubmit that. It was a 90 percent grant funding, it’s probably going to be 80 percent grant funding at this point. That letter of interest is due next month, the final application by the end of the year, and then we would hear sometime in the spring,” said Bryan.

Bryan said he would talk to property owners to see if they would be able to donate enough right away to get the project done.

“If we have that tied up before we submit the application, it goes a long way,” said Bryan.

The sidewalk would go from the light at the top of the hill on State Route 41 to McDonald’s.

A motion by Francis to adjourn was seconded by Randy Brewer, council agreed.

The Village Council meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.