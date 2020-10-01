Dragons stay perfect with 52-14 rout of Southern Buckeye

By Mark Carpenter-

The perfect 2020 season continued on Friday, Sept. 18 for Coach Scott McFarland and his West Union Dragons gridiron gang as they played host to the defending Southern Ohio Independent League champions, the Southern Buckeye Warriors. It was Homecoming Night at Freedom Field and another banner night for the home team, as the Dragons roared to a big first quarter lead and cruised to an easy 52-14 victory that improved their record to 5-0 on the year.

“Our goal is to get better every week and I believe this was our most complete game start to finish,” said Coach McFarland. We minimized penalties and turnovers, which we needed to improve.”

Offensively, it was a big night for the combination of quarterback Brian Hunt and receiver Phillip Jarvis, as the pair hooked up for three touchdowns while the West Union defense threw a shutout until late in the third quarter. Jarvis also capped off the night by being crowned Homecoming King.

Our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and (Phillip) Jarvis had a game for the ages with several big catches and the three touchdowns,” added McFarland. Defensively we were pretty solid except for giving up a couple of big runs that set up scores for Southern Buckeye.”

The Dragons’ defense set the tone for the night with a Domonic Webb interception on the first Warriors’ possession of the game and that pick resulted in a touchdown run by Chris Steed and a two-point conversion and a quick 8-0 lead for the home side.

It was Webb striking again on the ensuing Southern Buckeye possession, picking off another pass and leaving nothing to chance, taking it to the house himself for the “pick six.” The two-point try was successful, making it 16-0.

After a Southern Buckeye punt, the West Union offense struck again, a seven-play drive that ended in the first Hunt to Jarvis scoring pass of the game and a 22-0 Dragons lead after the first quarter.

Bad went to worse as the second period began for the Warriors, as their first possession ended with a punt blocked by West Union’s Jack Steed, which led to a second Hunt to Jarvis TD connection plus a two-point conversion and a 30-0 Dragons’ advantage. The Warriors kept the ball for eight plays on their next drive but were again forced to punt and an ensuing nine-play drive by the Dragons ended with a Jimmy Wallingford scoring run and an extra point kick from Jordan Gibson. That series of events sent the Dragons to the halftime break with a commanding 37-0 lead.

The Dragons got the ball to begin the third quarter and on the perfect play call by Blake Saunders, Hunt hit Jarvis again for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Gibson booted another extra point for a 44-0 lead. Southern Buckeye finally got on the board before the third stanza ended on a quick three-play scoring drive and two-point conversion to make it 44-8.

Both teams added touchdowns with the running clock in the fourth quarter, the Dragons getting a Matthew Hurley scoring run with a Ryan Roquet conversion run to lead 52-8 and a late TD for the Warriors made the final count 52-14 Dragons.

“It’s always great to get the win on Homecoming,” said Coach McFarland. “Now we get ready to go on the road to North Adams to kick off the second half of the season.”

As Coach McFarland said, the Dragons will put their perfect record on the line on Friday, Sept. 25 with a trip to Seaman to face the Green Devils, who are fresh off a big 77-32 win over Georgetown. Kick off for West Union-North Adams is set for 7 p.m.