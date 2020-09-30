Thelma E Link, 87 years, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Thelma was born in Adams County, Ohio, on May 10, 1933, the daughter of the late Alfred Earl and Lora (Eyler) Hughes.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edgar Link, who passed on July 23, 2009; a brother, Charles Bailey; and a grandson, Derek Link.

She is survived by three sons, Terry Link of Lynx, Mike (Shirley) Link of Winchester, and Scott Link of Winchester; and a daughter, Kendra (Nathan) Stice of Fayetteville. She also leaves a sister, Juanita (Larry) Davidson of Hillsboro. Thelma will be missed by her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service to honor Thelma’s memory. It is to be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Winchester First Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Thelma’s name to the Hospice of Hope. Donations may be made at www.hospiceofhope.com, or by mail to Hospice of Hope, Inc., 909 Kenton Station, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Homes.

