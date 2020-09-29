Senior Profile- Wylie Shipley, North Adams High School

September 29, 2020 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Wylie Shipley, NAHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Wylie Shipley

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Robbie and Gay Lynn
Shipley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Ragan’s desserts and our junior year basketball run

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Taylor making us run 16’s

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Eastern to go to the Elite Eight

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Lion King”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Being with my friends, youth group at church

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Tyra Banks

FUTURE PLANS:
I plan to major in Public
Relations, I will have an
Associate’s Degree in Business

 

 