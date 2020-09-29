Senior Profile- Wylie Shipley, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Wylie Shipley
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Robbie and Gay Lynn
Shipley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Ragan’s desserts and our junior year basketball run
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Taylor making us run 16’s
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Eastern to go to the Elite Eight
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Lion King”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Being with my friends, youth group at church
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Tyra Banks
FUTURE PLANS:
I plan to major in Public
Relations, I will have an
Associate’s Degree in Business