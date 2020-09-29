Senior Profile- Wylie Shipley, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Wylie Shipley

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Robbie and Gay Lynn

Shipley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Ragan’s desserts and our junior year basketball run

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Taylor making us run 16’s

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Eastern to go to the Elite Eight

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Lion King”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grey’s Anatomy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Being with my friends, youth group at church

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Tyra Banks

FUTURE PLANS:

I plan to major in Public

Relations, I will have an

Associate’s Degree in Business