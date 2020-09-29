By Mark Carpenter-

It may not be a big deal to a lot of local sports fans, but the annual Adams County People’s Defender Bowl has always been a big deal and a source of pride to the junior high football teams from Manchester and West Union. Each year, the two teams meet on the gridiron, playing for the hardware and bragging rights that go along with it.

For the most part in the past few seasons, the rivalry has been dominated by the junior high Dragons, but last Thursday night’s contest at West Union’s Freedom Field turned out a little bit different. Behind a suffocating defense and a powerful running game, first year head coach Tommy Denning and his Manchester squad were in control from start to finish, scoring on every one of their offensive possessions while keeping the Dragons off the board, rolling to a 36-0 victory.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” said Coach Denning about his team’s Bowl victory. “We came off the bus super focused and ready to play. Defensively we had a lot of things going for us and we executed play after play. We were definitely firing on all cylinders.”

“Offensively, our run game was tough and the big guys up front worked hard and made some great holes that allowed our running backs to get down the field. It was a great night of football and we had a lot of fun.”

The Manchester squad was wearing uniforms provided by the J.J. Watt Foundation and on Thursday it looked like they had a whole team of #99’s in action as their defense made an immediate statement on Thursday night, forcing the West Union offense to punt on their first possession of the game, and then the Greyhound offense set their theme for the night- hand the ball off and get the resulting chunk plays. On their opening possession, the Hounds ran four plays, runs of 22 and 23 yards by Leland Horner, 13 yards from Braylon Rickett, and then a seven-yard scoring run from Braden Cummings. The ensuing two-point run by Rickett gave the Hounds all the points they eventually needed and an 8-0 advantage.

The host Dragons did manage a first down on their next possession, a 12-yard run from Jaden Cockrell, but the drive fizzled and the Dragons used the “gentleman’s punt” for the second time. The Hounds took over on their own 20 and proceeded to go 80 yards on 10 plays, the final 26 yards coming on a run up the middle by Rickett. The two-point try failed but the Hounds led 14-0 with 4:35 left in the second period.

The Manchester defense got the ball right back when a snap caught West Union quarterback Dakota Jaeger by surprise and the resulting loose ball was recovered by the Hounds. Mason Gilliam. Getting the short field at the WU 30, the Manchester offense took advantage, getting a five-yard touchdown run from Rickett and a two-point run by Horner to go up 22-0 at halftime.

The beat went on for the Hounds as the third quarter began, Taking over on their own 35, the Manchester offense marched on, two runs of 12 yards by Horner, another of 11 by Rickett, but this time they crossed the goal line through the air on a 40-yard jump pass from Horner to a wide open Ronnie Elam. Horner pushed across the conversion run and the Hounds were firmly in control, leading 30-0, putting the running clock rule into effect for the remainder of the game.

The next West Union possession was their best of the game, starting with a nice 27-yard reverse of field run by Cockrell. The Dragons drove into Manchester territory but were stymied on a fourth and 14 play and turned it over on downs as the third quarter closed.

With the running clock, the Hounds only got one offensive try in the fourth quarter, and like all the others, it resulted in six points. From the West Union 19-yard line. Horner busted right up the middle and into the end zone, giving the Hounds the 36-0 advantage and that is the way the scoreboard read when the final horn sounded as the jubilant Greyhounds collected the Defender Bowl trophy for 2020.

“All in all we need to continue to improve from week to week,” said Denning. “We still have a few things to work on to prepare for a solid North Adams team this week.”

The win keeps the junior high Hounds undefeated at 3-0, while the Dragons dropped to 1-3 on the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

Manchester

8 14 8 6 —36

West Union

0 0 0 0 —0

First Quarter:

MJH- Cummings 7-yd. run (Rickett run)

Second Quarter:

MJH- Rickett 26-yd. run (conversion failed)

MJH- Rickett 5-yd. run (Horner run)

Third Quarter:

MJH- elam 40-yd. pass from Horner (Horner run)

Fourth Quarter:

MJH- Horner 19-yd. run (conversion failed)