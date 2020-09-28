Robert V. Moore age 73 years, of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Robert was born July 12, 1947 in Bantam, Ohio to the late Harrison V. and Alice (Ely) Moore.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Moore of West Union; two daughters, Rhonda Denise Skaggs and Carson of Fayetteville and Regina Diane Whyte and Russell Sharp of Hamersville; two sons, Robert Brian Moore of Norwood and Ronald Bradley Moore and Crystal of Peebles; grandchildren Robert Austin Moore, Aaron Skaggs, Pierce Moore, Trista Sanders, Jacob Skaggs, Alyssa Moore, Justice Moore, Kayla Skaggs, Hailey Moore, and Marisa Moore; great grandchildren, Mason Sanders, Macklin Sanders, Kainan Moore, and Emery Moore.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at The Bridge Church 14212 Bodman Road, Mr. Orab, Ohio 45154, with visitation from 1- 3 p.m.

Services are entrusted to The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

