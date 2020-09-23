Nola F. Rostine, age 76 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. Nola was born June 28, 1944 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Archie Miller and Jessie W. (Adams) Davenport. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Margauritte Bellew.

Nola was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Whitt and Wayne of West Union; two brothers, Harry Davenport of Bentonville and Ronald Davenport of Peebles; one grandchild, Greg Whitt of Manchester; granddaughter Sharlene Whitt; and adopted grandson William Wolford.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with John Cole officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Nola’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.