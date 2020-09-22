The Seaman Fall Festival continues tradition in spite of pandemic

By Ashley McCarty-

The 107th Seaman Fall Festival will be held this year, carrying on the deeply rooted tradition of providing joy to the community.

Board President Brock Pistole said the festival board met and had quite a long discussion to determine whether the Seaman Fall Festival would proceed as normal despite pandemic and financial challenges.

“We were ultimately just trying to see, one, if it would be safe enough, and two, decide if financially we could afford to move forward. It was decided by the board that this was a longstanding tradition in the community, and we felt like there was enough determination by the board members to be able to work with the health department, have a festival, be safe and take in all of the safety concerns at the same time. Everybody on the board is really heartfelt about the festival, and that’s why everybody volunteers their time, and everybody cares a lot about the community. We just felt that if there was any way possible that we could do it, that we would move forward,” said Pistole.

Festival First Vice President Mark Davis added that more than anything, the board wanted to bring normalcy to people’s lives.

“We’ve worked with the health department, we’ve had several conversations with them, and we are absolutely requesting that anyone that does not feel safe or does not feel healthy to please stay home; anyone that wants to come, feels healthy enough, and feels safe enough can attend. We’re asking everyone that attends to be sure to maintain social distancing, and stay in their family groups,” said Davis.

There will be no bleachers available at the festival this year.

“Anybody that comes that wants to sit and watch the tractor pulls, or any of that, we’re asking them to bring their own lawn chairs and stay in their own groups and try to maintain social distancing from other groups; each family kind of stays to themselves. I think we are recommending that everybody wear a mask, just like anywhere else you go. I mean, it is recommended, so we’re recommending it,” said Pistole.

Hand washing stations, donated by Mark Wickerham of West Union Plumbing and Electric, will be available for recommended hygienic practices. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the festival. Food servers will also be wearing masks.

“Basically, we’re just asking everybody to use a little common sense, stay with your family, your group. It is somewhat of a social gathering, a lot of people come to the festival to see and talk to people they haven’t seen all year, and that is fine, as long as everybody does it responsibly; maintain their distance, wash your hands, wear your mask. I think we can all have a good time and be responsible simultaneously,” said Pistole.

In light of precautionary measures, a few events were cancelled this year, such as the North Adams School Parade.

“I mean, all the groups of kids, that was a concern of the school [administration], so they did away with that. We did away with our floral hall and bake sale, which was always held inside the community building and was open for people to walk through and browse. We cancelled that just concerned with, number one, everything was displayed inside, and you have people walking through the same isles, looking and touching the same stuff, and you have people bringing personal items from so many different places, so we did away with that altogether. That was the two biggest cancellations on our part,” said Pistole.

The Seaman Lions Club, as well as Seaman American Legion, also decided not to participate this year.

“They both decided not to participate this year, and that was partly due to volunteers. Some members and a lot of their volunteers that help them didn’t feel comfortable, and weren’t going to be available. So, they decided not to participate. As the board of directors, we respect that. Like I said, anybody that doesn’t feel safe or comfortable, we in no way want anybody to be in town and not feel safe. That decision is what each individual organization decided on, and we respect that,” said Pistole.

In place of the Seaman Lion’s Club, Davis’ added that North Adams Knothole will be selling baked potatoes in the pavilion area.

According to Pistole, there will also be no rides this year.

Some festival favorites will be still be held this year, however, such as the tractor and horse pulls.

“As always, we will have our horse and pony pull on Wednesday evening. That’s an event that we’ve had for many years, and is one of the trademark events of the festival. We get a lot of people that have come and watched the horse pulls for 50 or 60 years, and that’s an event that has kind of dwindled throughout the area. There’s not a lot of those events around anymore, so we definitely want to invite everybody out to the horse and pony pulls. Be sure to bring your own chairs. We won’t have any bleachers available,” said Pistole.

Pistole said the children’s Garden Tractor Pull will be Friday at 6 p.m.

“[That] has become a really big event for us. There’s a lot of kids throughout the county and some surrounding counties that participate in that, so that’s always a big event, and we will be continuing with our Grand Parade on Saturday. It’ll be a little different, nobody will be passing out any candies, flyers, or political propaganda, but we will still have the parade, and it’s always one of the bigger parades around. We expect the same this year,” said Pistole.

On Saturday, the open tractor pull will be held at 11:30 p.m. Last year, Davis reported that around 90 tractors participated in the event.

“It’s just growing and growing – and the karaoke. We had karaoke last year, it was a big hit, we’re bringing that back this year. It’ll be on the main stage,” said Davis.

Pistole said the board would like to invite everybody to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather at the festival.

“We’ll have lots of vendors, and it will be more of a flea market style this year. We have several new vendors as far as food and flea market vendors. So, it will look a little different, but, I think that with some responsibility, and some common sense, we can all enjoy the festival and get out and have a good time,” said Pistole.

Davis said that he hopes people will come out and support the vendors, as they’ve been hit hard this year due to cancellations.

“Again, we want to make sure everybody understands to maintain your social distancing and stay in your family groups. Like I said, we will have no bleachers available, so everyone needs to bring their own chairs if they’re planning on sitting around the tractor pull track or up town. We will have live music each evening. So, bring your chairs, stay in your family groups, use the hand wash stations, be responsible, and everyone can have a good time. I think everyone can enjoy it,” said Pistole.

The board extends their thanks to all of their ad and trophy for their continued support over the years.

“They are the ones who make a lot of this possible,” said Pistole.

Seaman Fall Festival Books can be acquired at Baxla Tractor Sales, Lace and Grace Boutique, Anita’s Hair Design, Mary’s Hair Care, Reid’s Dairy Bar, Southern Ohio Bling, Budget Boutique, Fitzgerald’s Pharmacy, Crossroads Dairy Bar, Seaman Farm Garden and Pet Center, WC Milling, Just the Tease, Shreffler’s Seaman Hardware, First State Bank Seaman Branch and Sonner’s Barber Shop.

For an updated schedule, visit the Seaman Fall Festival Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SeamanFallFestival.