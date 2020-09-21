Larry W. “Toddy” Brumley, 74, of Manchester, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Adams County, son of the late Doc and Mildred Brumley. He was the widower of the late Sharon Dee McCreary Brumley, who passed away in 2017. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Keysor and his three brothers, Ronnie, Jerry and Jack Brumley.

He is survived by his children, Darla McFarland and husband David of Manchester and David Brumley of Manchesterl grandchildren, Christy Keaney and husband Bill, Brian Keysor, Randi McFarland, Isabelle Brumley, and Abigail McFarland; great-grandchildren, Charli and Collins Keaney, Grayson Brumley, and Keygan Keaney.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Tony Watson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

