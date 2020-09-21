Johnny R Boldman, 83 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Crestwood Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Johnny was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Nov. 17, 1936, the son of the late John and Nona (Setty) Boldman. In addition to his parents, Johnny was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Boldman; a grandson, Jeremy Boldman; and three sisters.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Clarice (Daulton) Boldman, whom he married on June 12, 1959. He also leaves behind two sons, Russell (Gail) Boldman of Russellville and Carl (Chris) Boldman of Peebles; four grandchildren, Kendra Williams, Lindsey Berry, Mathew Boldman, and Heather Boldman; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Dave Hopkins, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles, Ohio, with burial following in the Antioch Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, prior to the funeral service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.