Jeffrey Thomas Evans, 61 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his residence.

Jeff was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on March 29, 1959, the son of the late Howard and Vivian (Burt) Evans. Jeff worked in shipping for United Air.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Rex Evans, Bobby Evans, and Jackie Evans; and four great grandchildren, Kristopher, Jeffrey Thomas II, Sebastian, and Chasity.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia (Kill) Evans, whom he married on Sept. 2, 1993. He also leaves behind two sons, Michael (Christina Hipple) Kill of Peebles and Joshua (Angie) Blackmore of Franklin, Ohio; two daughters, Mary (Scott) Meece of Lebanon and and Kristina Hughes of Peebles; three brothers, Dave Ward of Lebanon. Chuck Ward of Butlerville, Ohio, and Mike Evans of Lebanon; as well as two sisters, Tanya Rice of Rising Sun, Indiana and and Melissa Terino of Tennessee; and numerous friends.

Jeff will be missed by his 14 grandchildren, Abbygail, Marcia, Bradley, Diana, Jamie, Michael H, Michael A, Benjamin, Michaela, Audrey, Ethan, Lucas, Mya, and Autumn; and his great-grandchild Taylor Marie.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 5- 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.