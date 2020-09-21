James Ronald Reeves (Ronnie), age 51, of Winchester, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born Sept. 2, 1969 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of Thelma Jones and the late James S Reeves. He was a waste treatment operator at Milacron. He was also a member of the Church of Faith in Jesus Christ in Maysville, Kentucky.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother, James (Jamie) S Reeves III.

He is survived by his mother, Thelma Jones and husband Charles of Winchester, two sons, James Reeves Jr of Winchester and Jordon Reeves of West Union; three brothers, Troy Reeves of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Joshua Reeves of West Union, and Travis Ray Carpenter of Maysville, Kentucky; two sisters, Glenna Jones of Winchester and Anisa Cassidy of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; nd several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the Bethlehem Church of Christ, under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 6- 8 p.m. at the church.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.