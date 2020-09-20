William Dean Verax, 53, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1967 in West Union, son of the late William Henry Verax and Mabelle Polley Pollard. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tammy Renee Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Tyler Verax.

In addition to Tammy, he is survived by his son, Jared Verax of Manchester; daughter, Ashley Verax of Cincinnati; sisters, Debora Setty and Sandra Verax; brother, Steve Verax; as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Cremation will follow the service.

Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com,