Clyde Timothy Elliott, 61 years, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Tim was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on Dec. 5, 1958, the son of the late John and Beatrice (Davis) Elliott. In addition to his parents, Tim was also preceded in death by two grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Grabill) Elliott, whom he married on Aug. 2, 2006. He also leaves behind one son, Junior Stidham, of Hillsboro; two daughters, Sallie McKenzie, of Hillsboro; and Felisha Elliott, of Chillicothe; three brothers, Richard Elliott, of Chillicothe; Kevin Elliott, of Peebles, and Everett Elliott, of Hillsboro; as well as a sister, Geraleen Thompson, of Grove City. Tim will be missed by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Mike Ulrich, were held at on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Locust Grove Cemetery, Peebles, Ohio, with burial following. .

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

