Carol Denise Palmer

Carol D. Palmer, 64, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born Jan. 10, 1956 in West Union, daughter of Robert “Bobby” Grooms of Ripley and the late Karen K. Staggs Grooms. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Doug Andrew Palmer.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Shawn Holsinger of Peebles; daughter, Donna Holsinger Williams and husband Michael of Seaman; step-son, Jason Palmer and wife Dorena of Georgetown; five grandchildren; siblings, Natalie Davenport of Winchester, Roberta Long and husband Dave of Mt. Orab, Karen Sue Adams of West Union; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Carol’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

