Round One of the ‘Brawl’ goes to the Dragons

It was advertised all week as the “41 Brawl”, a gridiron match up of two undefeated teams in the Southern Ohio Independent League as the stingy and staunch defense of the West Union Dragons played host to the high-flying offense of the Peebles Indians at Freedom Field on Friday, Sept. 11. With the expected large contingent of fans from both sides on hand, the two teams smashed away at each other for 48 minutes and when the end came around, it was the Dragons who captured round one of the two regular season meetings.

The Indians had breezed to three consecutive victories to begin the 2020 regular season but had yet to face a defense as deep and strong as that of the Dragons and that turned out to be the story of the contest, the West Union defense forcing six Peebles turnovers, intercepting Peebles quarterback Zane Knechtly four times, and grinding out a hard-fought 20-8 win.

“This was just a great high school football game with two strong teams competing,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland. “We expected to be challenged and our hats are off to Peebles. They are doing such a fantastic job of building their program.”

“We had a really tough week of practice and challenged everyone to bring their games to the next level and I believe it paid off.”

Though the West Union defense was the story of the night it was the Dragons’ offense that struck first, taking possession at their own 40 after the opening kickoff and proceeding to put together the first scoring drive of the game. Overcoming a couple of penalties and getting a 20-yard completion from quarterback Brian Hunt to receiver Phillip Jarvis,the Dragons drove 60 yards in eight plays to light the scoreboard first. The scoring play came on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hunt to a wide-open Jarvis in the end zone and when Hunt took in the two-point conversion run, the home team let 8-0 midway through the first period.

The game then became just a down and dirty rumble in the trenches, with both defenses playing solid football. The first Peebles possession of the game ended in a punt after Knechtly was sacked by the Dragons’ Jimmy Wallingford on a third and 24 snap. With great field position on the Indians’ 42, the Dragons only managed to move 15 yards, though they held the ball for nine plays, finally turning the ball over on downs when Hunt’s fourth and 22 pass fell incomplete.

The Indian offense was stymied again, turning the ball over on downs, but their defense got them the ball right back, stopping the Dragons when Wyatt Cluxton broke up a fourth and 15 pass attempt. Taking over on their own 44 the Indians’ offense finally got untracked, going 56 yards in four plays to tie the game. Runs of 12 and 14 yards by Knechtly preceded a 35-yard scoring pass from Knechtly to Jayce West. West ran a perfect crossing pattern and Knechtly hit him in stride with West outracing the defense to the end zone. The two -point play was a thing of beauty with Knechtly rolling to his Left and lofting a perfectly paced pass into the arms of Hunter Meade in the corner of the end zone and the battle was even at 8 with 1:34 left in the first half.

That deadlock lasted a whole of about 45 seconds. Good team respond quick and the response couldn’t have been much quicker from the Dragons. After a penalty on the Indians on the kickoff set West Union up in Peebles territory, a 22-yard scamper from running back Domonic Webb put the even closer. On first and 10 from the Peebles 15, Hunt fired his second TD pass of the half, hitting Waylon Queen for the score with 50.2 seconds remaining on the first half clock. The two-point try was stopped but the dragons had grabbed some momentum and went to the intermission with a 14-8 advantage.

“That late touchdown was critical for momentum,” said Coach McFarland. “We had played really solid defense to that point and just given up a score on a defensive mistake and we needed to respond. We teach our players about overcoming adversity in life and football so that was a great test to remain calm and respond positively to recapture the momentum before the half. “

The third quarter was a total struggle for the Peebles offense, while the Dragons were able to pad their lead. The Indians turned the baa over on all four of their third quarter possessions, losing a fumble and then seeing the Dragons grabbed interceptions on three consecutive possessions.

The fumble recovery led to the third West Union touchdown of the game, as they began with a short field, at the Peebles 16. Wasting no time, it only took one snap for the Dragons to cash in, getting a 16-yard touchdown run from bruising fullback Jimmy Wallingford, who drug a Peebles tackler across the goal line for the score. The two-point try was again stopped but as the third period closed, it was West Union now holding a 20-8 advantage.

Emotions ran high over the final 12 minutes, and things began well for the Indians, who smothered a West Union fumble but could not capitalize, turning the ball over on downs after driving all the way to the Dragons’ 15, failing on a fourth and two run attempt. After the Indians’ defense forced a West Union punt, the offense gave it right back when the Dragons picked off a Knechtly pass for the fourth time in the contest.

Peebles did get the ball back late in the game, but their sixth turnover, a fumble recovered by the Dragons was the final nail in the coffin as West Union came out of the struggle still unbeaten with the 20-8 triumph.

“Our defense played lights out tonight, forcing turnovers and playing physical,” said McFarland. “Our offensive line did a great job of moving the ball with several different backs and receivers. Our celebration is short-lived, however, because it’s our Homecoming Week with Southern Buckeye coming to town this Friday. We will turn our focus to the Warriors to keep our momentum going.”

As Coach McFarland, the now 4-0 Dragons will hot defending SOIL champions Southern Buckeye, who downed North Adams 52-36 on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Indians will get an unexpected bye week, improving their record to 4-1 by benefit of a forfeit from Western Latham.

SCORING SUMMARY

Peebles

0-8-0-0 —8

West Union

8-6-6-0 —20

First Quarter

WU- Jarvis 15-yd. pass from Hunt (Hunt run)

Second Quarter

Peebles- West 35-yd. pass from Knechtly (Meade conversion pass from Knechtly)

WU- Queen 15-yd. pass from Hunt (conversion failed)

Third Quarter

WU- Wallingford 16-yd. run (conversion failed)