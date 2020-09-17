Ohio Secretary of State LaRose makes stop in Adams County

By Ashley McCarty-

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose made a special visit to Adams County on Saturday, Sept. 12 to visit Erwin Farms and Corn Maze.

The theme for the corn maze this year is “voting”, and an aerial view reveals the “Vote 2020” design across the impressive nine acres.

“I think with all of the stuff that’s kind of going on this year, it just seemed fit to make sure we help with our part of getting out to help vote. Make sure everybody does their part. This is probably one of the most important elections. They said 2016 was, but we think this year is even more important. So, you know, we try to stay neutral, but also put it out there that this is the year to vote,” said the farm’s owner Mark Erwin.

The nine acres took about 45 minutes to plant, and the design itself up to an hour and a half to etch into the burgeoning stalks.

“We actually plant it twice; we’ll plant it one direction, and then we’ll turn and plant it across the rows, so we get a checkerboard design. When it comes to cutting the maze in, we cut it in when it’s about knee-high. It takes about an hour to an hour and a half to actually cut it in. We use a GPS on a lawnmower, and it’s just like driving down the road, you just follow the line of the design, and that’s how we lay it out in the field,” said Erwin.

Erwin said he never imagined the day would come when there would be visitors lined up before they even opened on their first day. The business has blossomed since its humble beginnings in 2015, when Mark’s wife, Aleisha, sold pumpkins on the roadside.

“When we bought this farm, we decided to sell pumpkins and sell them roadside here at the farm. I sold them out of a little tent, and it just turned into this. It has grown,” said Aliesha Erwin. She admitted that it almost made her want to cry.

“For Secretary LaRose to come down on top of that, that really shows that we’re getting out there in the public and being seen, and that’s a good thing,” said Erwin.

Erwin commended his wife, praising the effort that went into the preparation the week prior to opening. While Erwin shoulders the responsibility of the maze, he acknowledged that his wife does most of the work.

“It’s always great to visit Adams County. I’ve been really excited about this, because I was able to bring my little girls with me to see the corn maze, and of course we’re here to celebrate voting. Now that we’re in that sort of post Labor Day season, first we think about elections 365 days a year, but now, people are getting ready for election day. We’re just a few weeks away from early voting beginning, we’re already sending out absentee ballot requests, and we’re excited, because game time is here for those of us in the elections business. By the way, that includes for your county board of elections, and 87 others around the state that are doing this work,” Secretary LaRose told the Defender.

LaRose said that Lori Baldridge, wife of State Representative Brian Baldridge, was the one who found out about the maze.

“She works as our regional liaison. I try to be in more than one place at a time, but I can’t, so I’ve got folks at different parts of the state to make sure that we’re taking good care of our county boards of elections and working with the business community on the business services that we offer, and that kind of thing. So, Lori found out about this, and of course this year they’re celebrating voting, and that’s the theme of the corn maze, so Eric, who’s a member of our team, says let’s get a drone and get a picture of that. I said, my wife’s working today, so I can bring my three little girls down, and we’ll make a day of it. So, we’ve been excited about this,” said LaRose.

At noon, LaRose was introduced to a crowd of bystanders and elected officials by Rep. Baldridge, before ceremoniously cutting the ribbon to officially open the corn maze.

Erwin Farm’s and Corn Maze is open September to November from 10 a.m- 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 11 a.m- 10 p.m on Saturday; and 11 a.m- 6 p.m. on Sunday. To participate in the fun, the farm can be located at 1365 Coon Hill Road, Winchester, Ohio, 45697.