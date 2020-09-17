By Mark Carpenter-

The boys took their turn to open their season, and last Friday it was the girls’ turn to shine as the 2020 Girls Adams County Cup Golf Tournament came to the course at the Adams County Country Club. The boys’ County Cup is an 18-hole competition, while the girls play just nine holes in their event.

The 2020 Cup tourney was a coming out party for Manchester freshman Taylor Ralston, who won the individual title with a nine-hole score of 33. already making her the odds-on favorite to win the Southern Hills Athletic Conference tournament, which begins this week.

As far as the team title goes, that hardware is headed to Seaman, property of Coach Matt Williams and his North Adams Lady Devils. The Lady Devils won the Friday afternoon tourney with a team score total of 188 strokes, paced by senior Brooklyn Tolle, who finished second in the individual standings, shooting a 38.

The sec0nd place overall team was the Manchester Lady Greyhounds, led by ralston’s winning performance. The Lady Hound also got a strong performance from sophomore Kileigh Mitchell, who third overall as an individual, carding a 40 for the day.

Adams County Country Club is the home course for Coach Marci Schneider’s West Union Lady Dragons and the host squad was third overall in the team standings, led by Payton Stapleton, who scored a nine-hole total of 51.

The fifth spot in the individual standings went to one of the Peebles Lady Indians, coached by Charissa Gardner. Carrington McGlothin grabbed that fifth spot, shooting a 46 on the day.

The top five golfers in the Cup earn All-County honors and thus year that includes: Taylor Ralston, Manchester (33), Brooklyn Tolle, North Adams (38), Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester (40), Jessie Crawford, North Adams (44), and Carrington McGlothin, Peebles (46).

The overall team standings were: North Adams-188, Manchester- 193, West Union- 212, Peebles- 231.

Other Individual Scores:

North Adams- Dakotah Davis (50), Rachel Bolen (56), Tegan Lloyd (63)

Manchester- Grace Hackney (53), Lexi Nixon (67), Mary Wickerham (73)

West Union- Korynne Blanton (52), Lauren Hoop (52), Clare Stapleton (57), Sofie Teeter (63)

Peebles- Lydia Phipps (60), McKarlee Cooper (62), Vanessa Trotter (63), Annymae Cluxton (76)

The girls SHAC Tournament will be played at Buckeye Hills on Sept. 16 and at Hilltop on Sept. 25.