Junior High Lady Dragons volleyball working on winning seasons

By Mark Carpenter-

Sometimes junior high athletics can fly under the radar. but at West Union, the two junior high volleyball teams are both sporting winning records more than halfway through their seasons.

The seventh grade volleyball squad is coached by Emily McCarty and they stand at 5-3 on the season. Coach McCarty’s squad has two wins over Eastern Brown, plus victories over Lynchburg, Peebles, and North Adams. Their losses have come at the hands of Ripley (2) and Fayetteville.

The eighth grade Lady Dragons are coached by former WUHS varsity coach Debbie McClanahan and they also sport a 5-3 mark at press time. The eighth grade squad has a pair of wins over Eastern Brown and triumphs in matches with Peebles, North Adams, and Fayetteville. Their losses came to Ripley (2) and Lynchburg.

The WUJH volleyball squads were back in action on Friday, Sept. 18 when they travel to North Adams and on Monday, Sept. 21 they make the long trek to Fairfield.