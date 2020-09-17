Greyhounds race to first win of season, 44-12 ‘titan-ic’ struggle over Georgetown

By Mark Carpenter-

Thursday Night Football, unexpected Thursday Night Football, came to Greyhound Stadium on Sept. 10 as Coach Nick Neria and his Greyhounds played host to the Georgetown Titans out of the Southern Ohio Independent League. The Greyhounds were expecting a bye week while the Titans were scheduled to battle Western Latham, but when Latham cancelled that contest it left both teams with an empty spot on the schedule and a phone call later, they were matched up on a Thursday night in Manchester.

The Hounds came into the Thursday night contest after suffering two losses to begin the season, one to Fayetteville and the other to Middletown Christian, while the Titans were also winless on the season, struggling in their SOIL competitions to this point. The home team badly needed a win on the left side of their ledger and that is exactly how the evening turned out, as the Hounds were in control from start to finish and posted a 44-12 win over the visiting Titans.

“Our boys played really hard in the Georgetown win,” said Coach Neria. “Importantly, they seemed to have a lot of fun out there on the field.”

It didn’t take long for the Hounds to take a lead they never gave up over the Titans. Georgetown received the game’s opening kickoff and went three-and-out and on a fourth down punt attempt, the snap went awry and the Hounds were in business, taking over on the Titans’ 21 yard line. Two plays later, the first points of the game came on a 15-yard touchdown run by Trey Spears. The two-point try failed but the Hounds had the early 6-0 advantage.

On the ensuing Georgetown possession, a nice defensive lay by the Hounds’ Mason Dunn put the Titans in a hole and forced another punt and Manchester took over at the Georgetown 42. Big runs by Dunn and Rylan Bailey moved the Hounds into the red zone where Lucas Smith found paydirt from eight yards out and a two-point run by Spears made it 14-midway through the first period.

The Titans finally came off the mat on their next possession, going 52 yards in five plays, culminating in a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Blevins to receiver Zander Marlow. The two-point attempt failed but the Manchester lead had been cut to 14-6 late in the first quarter.

That Georgetown momentum was short-lived, however, as the Hounds took the kickoff and methodically marched 73 yards in 14 plays, an impressive drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown run by Braiden Brown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful but the Hounds had stretched their lead to 2-6 with 7:34 left in the first half.

After another Georgetown punt, the Manchester offense went right back to work, starting at their own 38. The drive began with a 38 yard completion from Smith to Bryce Flack and ended with the second TD run of the half fro Spears, this time right up the guy from 18 yards out. Brown took in the two-point run and the Greyhounds were firmly in control, leading 28-6 at the half.

To begin the second half, the two teams swapped turnovers, first the Titans recovering a Manchester fumble but then one play later a Blevins pass was picked off by the Hounds’ Dylan Wages, The home team capitalized on their gift, needing just one play, a nine-yard scoring jaunt by Bailey on a sweep right and when Bailey also took in the two-point try, it was 36-6 Hounds with the running clock rule now in effect.

The generous Titans again gave the ball right back to their hosts when a Blevins pass was intercepted by Manchester’s Kayden Butcher. Three plays later, a four-yard touchdown run by Dunn combined with a two-point run from Bailey made it 44-6 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.

The remainder of the third stanza was scoreless on both sides and the fourth quarter began with the Titans in the midst of their second scoring drive of the game. Georgetown traveled 66 yards in just five plays, getting another Blevins to Marlow scoring connection, this one from 20 yards out. The two-point try was intercepted by Butcher, leaving the score at 33-12 which is where it would end as the Hounds ran out the clock on their final possession of the night.

The now 1-2 Hounds will have a bye week this weekend and will be back on their home turf, now knows as Veterans Stadium, on Friday, Feb. 25 when they will host the Federal Hocking Lancers from the Tri-Valley Conference.

SCORING SUMMARY

Georgetown

6 0 0 6 —12

Manchester

14 14 16 0 —44

First Quarter:

MHS- Spears 15-yd. run (conversion failed)

MHS- Smith 8-yd. run (Spears run)

GT- Marlow 13-yd. pass from Blevins (conversion failed)

Second Quarter:

MHS- Brown 2-yd. run (conversion failed)

MHS- Spears 18-yd. run (Brown run)

Third Quarter:

MHS- Bailey 9-yd. run (Bailey run)

MHS- Dunn 4-yd. run (Bailey run)

Fourth Quarter:

GT- Marlow 20-yd. pass from Blevins (conversion failed)