Dragons take eight-stroke lead after Round One of SHAC Golf

By Mark Carpenter-

Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70’s, a perfect day to be on a golf course, and boys teams from nine schools in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference gathered at Hilltop Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for the first round of the 2020 SHAC Boys Tournament. Hilltop hosted the first nine holes of what will eventually be a 36-hole tournament.

Round One turned out to be a good one for the four teams from Adams County as they hold four of the top five spots in the team standings, and also have four of the top five individual golfers after nine holes.

In an exact repeat of last year’s first round, Coach Carl Schneider and his West Union Dragons ended the first day of action with an eight-stroke lead over second place Manchester. With Eastern Brown in third place, the fourth and fifth teams spots were occupied by North Adams and Peebles respectively.

The prohibitive favorite to take the individual title coming into Tuesday’s play was defending champion Daulton McDonald from Manchester and McDonald was the leader in the clubhouse after nine holes, shooting a 38 on the tourney’s first day. McDonald’s lead is a slim one, however, as right on his heels is West Union’s Dakota Pell, who carded a 39 on Tuesday.

For the Dragons, who are the tournament’s defending champion, had a team stroke total of 169, led by Pell’s 30. The Dragons’ Clayton Jones shot a 42 on Day One, with Derrick Pell at 43, Aden Weeks at 45, and Jonathan MacDowell at 49.

After Daulton McDonald, Manchester (177) and head coach Adam Poole had Luke Hayslip at 41, Isaiah Scott at 46, Karson Reaves at 52, and Logan Bell at 54.

Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams squad are tied for third in the team standings and were led by junior T.J. Holt, who fired a 42 for the opening nine holes, followed by teammate Jacob Campbell at 43, part of a logjam of golfers who shot between 41 and 43. Also for North Adams, senior Carson Chaney had a rough start to his round and finished at 48, with Brady Lung also at 48 and Ethan Taylor at 49.

It was a good showing in Round One for Coach Michael Walls and his Peebles indians, who sit fifth overall (190). The Indians were paced by Oakley Burba’s 44, with teammates Dawson Mills and Brennan Kyle each coming in at 48. The Indians’ Keltin Robinson shot a 50, with Logan Mahan at 51.

The field will begin to spread out and McDonald and the Dragons looked to maintain their advantages in the second round of the SHAC, which was played at Buckeye Hills on Thursday, Sept. 17. The final two rounds will be held on Monday, Sept 21 at Whiteoak and on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Snow Hill.

Team Standings After Round One: West Union 169, Manchester 177, Eastern brown 181, North Adams 181, Peebles 190, Lynchburg 193, Fairfield 198, Whiteoak 208

Top 10 Golfers in Round One: Daulton McDonald, Manchester (38), Dakota Pell, West Union (39), Ethan Tracy, Eastern Brown (41), Luke Hayslip, Manchester (41), T.J. Holt, North Adams (42), Clayton Jones, West Union (42), Ethan Daniels, Eastern Brown (43), Jacob Campbell, North Adams (43), Landon Jodrey, Ripley (43), Ian Waits, Lynchburg (43), Derrick Pell, West Union (43), Ian Griffith, Whiteoak (43)