Trump Boat Parade a historic success

By Ashley McCarty-

The first-ever local Trump Boat Parade held on Sunday, Sept. 6 was an enormous cavalcade, as over 15,000 people participated or spectated the event.

An estimated 435 to 500 boats sailed along the Ohio River, accompanied by 500 motorcycles and Jeeps which took the spectacle to land.

The parade, no matter what avenue it occupied, received an uproar of support. Along the bridges and on the shore, people packed in to witness, waving flags or belting out enthused cheers.

The event was coordinated in less than two weeks by longtime Adams Countian Liz Lafferty and the Adams County Republican Party.

Lafferty spent two days visiting a plethora of locations in preparation — from bars, to restaurants, marinas, campgrounds, local police departments, business owners, food truck owners and produce stands, to Veterans Clubs and other Republican clubs. To orchestrate the logistics of the motorcycle and Jeep participants, starting and stopping points for both Manchester and Ripley, as well as merchandise locations with Adams, Brown, and Mason County Republicans, three meetings were held during the two week timespan.

On both sides of the river, marine fuel locations were secured and any available campground sites.

“I am just blown away that this event was organized and advertised with not one dollar spent,” said Lafferty.

The Facebook Live feed of the event went viral, reaching 20,000 people on both Lafferty’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The Adams County Republicans posted the video on another website, which earned a subsequent 50,000 views.

During the event, Lafferty continued to shoot videos from the marinas, public boat docks, and the Ripley Boat Club. Lafferty also recorded a safety video from her own boat, and a motorcycle ride which toured downtown Manchester businesses.

“I truly wanted this event to be an epic event where our natural resources were promoted and businesses discovered for years to come. Some of our closest friends have been camping in Manchester for decades and choose to drive to Adams County each weekend and spend their money here. To me, this day was a celebration and a perfect example of how people can engage in a community event regardless of your personal political events,” said Lafferty.

Lots of boats didn’t fly a Trump flag but chose the American Flag as they just wanted to be part of something unique and historic, added Lafferty.

As Lafferty’s boat approached the new bridge, she recounts how she and her fellow passengers felt cold chills as they witnessed the entire bridge lined shoulder to shoulder with motorcycles.

It was truly breathtaking, she said.

“I don’t know if we will ever experience something like this again on this river, but I wouldn’t trade organizing this size of an event and meeting all the new acquaintances I now call friends for anything,” said Lafferty.

Tim Koehler and wife, Natalie, owners of the Bethel Marine Center in Amelia, Ohio grand marshaled the event, leading the legion of boats in their infamous “Trump Train” watercraft.

Koehler purchased the boat new in 2003, and in 2016, when Trump decided to run in the presidential election, he decided to wrap it in its famous garb.

“From years ago, especially back when I first started my own business in 1987, I just admired the man. I just thought he was so brilliant and talented with business and other aspects of his life, and when he decided to run for president, I decided I was going to do what I could to help, so that’s when I put it on there, the Trump Train,” said Koehler.

Since wrapping it in 2016, Koehler has attended different events such as WEBN fireworks and parades.

“Then, people got to asking me when they started having parades this year if I would come, whether it would be Lake Cumberland, down to Cincinnati, or in Adams County, if I would be part of it and if I would lead the parade for them. Obviously me and my wife are more than happy to,” said Koehler.

Koehler said he loved leading the parade.

“When I put this on there back in 2016, I had no clue how people would react to it, but it has been so heartwarming. Everywhere we go, like to WEBN fireworks, we go to Harmon Creek back at Party Cove, or we go to the Lake Cumberland Poker Run, things like that, you just feel like you’re either President Trump or Kidd Rock. People just treat you so good. There’s times when I fire the boat up to leave a cove or something, the horns, the people, the cheering and everything, it nearly brings you to tears. It’s so neat,” said Koehler.