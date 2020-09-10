Showdown in the SOIL coming Friday night at Freedom Field

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Sanctioned, not sanctioned, it won’t make one difference come Friday night. With what will no doubt be a large and enthusiastic crowd, perhaps the most anticipated high school football game in Adams County since the 1970’s will take place at West Union’s Freedom Field.

It will be unbeaten versus unbeaten on Friday night as the 2-0 Dragons will play host to the 3-0 Peebles Indians in a contest that has already been dubbed the “41 Brawl.” Neither team has been seriously challenged to this point with the Dragons having a 46-8 win over Georgetown and a 38-6 triumph over North Adams. The Indians have run roughshod over all their competition, 35-14 over Southern Buckeye, 75-0 over Georgetown, and 58-6 over North Adams.

Both coaches realize the importance of Friday night, with the winner taking an early advantage in the standings of the Southern Hills Independent League, and should have no issues getting their teams focused all week in practice.

“We’re calling this the ‘41 Brawl’ since State Rte. 41 connects our towns,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland. “Last season we had some great games with Peebles and they have a talented team and this year we expect the same. They have done a great job developing their program and have some great athletes and coaches.”

This game is what high school football is all about, two undefeated teams competing for first place in the league. The fans should get to see a very competitive and exciting game. Our team is super excited for this game and we will be ready, mentally and physically.”

Since taking over the coaching reins midway though the 2019 season, Coach Mike McDonald has had nothing but success with his Indians.

“It should be a great game Friday night,” said McDonald. “I’m sure the boys from both teams are ready. At this point, we all know what both teams are capable of. At Peebles, we always concentrate on a weekly challenge. Last week’s challenge was North Adams, that week is done. West Union is our next challenge.”

For the Dragons, the key will be for their ball hawking and deep defense to shut down the high-powered Peebles offense, led by the Peebles touchdown machine, sophomore quarterback Zane Knechtly. Knechtly works behind a mammoth offensive line and has some skilled weapons, including wideout Wyatt Cluxton and running back Matthew Hudgel.

The West Union offense throw a number of different looks at the defense, employing numerous players at the skilled positions, including quarterback Brian Hunt, receiver Phillip Jarvis, and a powerful backfield duo of Domonic Webb and Matthew Hurley.

No matter how you slice it, Friday night should be an electric atmosphere and a memorable night. Bring your masks and be ready for an exciting night of Adams County high school football.

(The graphic for this story is courtesy of WUHS Art Teacher Michael Felts.)